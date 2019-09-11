New Destiny Is Drilling at its Treasure Mountain Silver Property Tulameen B.C

VANCOUVER, September 11, 2019 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the “Company” or “NED”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling is underway at its Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, B.C.

The Company mobilized a diamond drill to the property and drilling commenced with the first hole at the Superior (Lucky Todd) area. At least four holes will be drilled at this prospect, with drilling targeted at the mineralized zones exposed in trenches completed earlier this season. The target is a porphyry copper-gold deposit.

Photo of diamond drill on first hole at Superior/Lucky Todd Prospect

As previously announced in a news release dated August 14, rock sample geochemical results from the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 metres. The true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.

The Company will also continue to examine other known historic prospects in the area, including the Railroad and Jim Kelly Creek areas. At the Railroad prospect, rock samples from 2019 trenches ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample. At Jim Kelly Creek, a grab sample from the Superior/John Bull prospect returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Other known copper-gold prospects in the Jim Kelly Creek area include Spokane, Marsellaise and Gold Mountain.

The Company’s Treasure Mountain Silver Property covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining Inc.’s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions. These include gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings. The Property occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits. For more information, refer to the Company’s 2017 Technical Report on the Treasure Mountain Silver property.

Geochemical analyses were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper and other elements was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Over-limit results for silver were re-analyzed by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, with an ICP-AES or AAS finish. Over-limit results for copper were analysed total copper by four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish. Field quality control samples were not included with the sample batch due to the limited number of samples.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant from New Destiny Mining Corp., is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

The Company is also pleased to announce that is has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 3, 2018 for gross proceeds of $126,000. The units of the financing comprise of one common share at a price of $0.15 cents per unit and a one-half share purchase warrant, each whole warrant may be exercised for a period of two years at a price of $0.25 per share. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.50 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice. The Company paid a cash commission of $1,200.00 and 8,000 broker warrants to Canaccord Genuity

Corp. The broker warrants have the same terms as the private placement warrants. The Company announces February 19, 2019 as the hold period expiry date for the private placement. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and exploration work.

