Giyani Starts the Tendering Process for Reclamation Work at its Manganese Deposits in Botswana

OAKVILLE, Sept. 11, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces the commencement of the tendering process to choose a professional mining contracting company for the reclamation work at its K.Hill and Otse manganese deposits in Botswana.



Subsequent to the final approval of the Company’s environmental management plans (“EMP”) for K.Hill and Otse, by the Department of Environmental Affairs in Botswana, Giyani identified six professional mining and mineral processing contractors as potential candidates for the reclamation and processing work at both sites. An official request for proposal (“RFP”) was sent to the six companies on August 5, 2019 and five preliminary responses were received on August 21, 2019; one company decided not to bid for the project. A one-day site visit to both K.Hill and Otse was organized for each of the five interested companies during the last week of August. The Company expects final proposals to be completed by the end of September 2019.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“We are very pleased with the progress and thoroughness of this tendering process. The five mining contractors have very good track records in Botswana, South Africa and neighbouring countries in the region. They have the right capabilities and skill sets that are needed for this project. We look forward to the completion of this tendering process and to start the work on the ground in the near future.”

Notice of Correction:

The record date (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of Giyani Metals Corp. entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the annual general & special meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 25, 2019 (the "Meeting") is August 12, 2019, notwithstanding that the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular in respect of the Meeting incorrectly note the Record Date as being August 14, 2019.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

