Winston Gold Opens Second Portal Entrance

WINNIPEG, September 11, 2019 - Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that it has collared a second portal entrance at its wholly-owned Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana.

This second portal entrance is now being constructed at the site of a historic tunnel, called Tunnel #1. This tunnel will be widened to 12-by-12 ft and rehabilitated. Winston Gold believes that it was last used in the late 1970’s or early 1980’s to access the upper level of the historic Custer workings in order to mine out sections of the vein to the surface.

Tunnel #1 is located on the hanging wall side of the Custer vein, about 1,500 ft (457 metres) northwest of the Carrabba Portal. The newly named, Carrabba portal, is currently being developed on the footwall side of the historic Custer vein to gain access to the high-grade, and near surface mineralization, including the Parallel and Block 93 veins (Refer to News Release dated September 5th 2019).

The Carrabba tunnel is also expected to access the old Custer Workings on the same level as Tunnel #1 but about 1,000 ft. (304 metres) to the southwest of where Tunnel #1 is expected to intersect them.

The decision to construct a second access point via Tunnel #1 was made for several reasons:

It will serve as a secondary escapeway which is a necessary safety precaution for all underground operations.

It will provide manageable free airflow for ventilation when test-mining commences.

The tunnel will provide quick access to the historic Custer workings and allow for additional exploration drilling and possibly test mining in known prospective zones.

The Parallel Vein was discovered in the footwall of the Custer Vein. Other similar veins or a continuation of the Parallel vein may exist in the area immediately accessed by Tunnel #1.

“Rehabilitating Tunnel #1 will be the most cost-effective method to gain access to the upper levels of the historic Custer mine while also providing quality airflow and a secondary escapeway,” commented Murray Nye, CEO of Winston Gold Corp. “As a bonus, it also allows us to drill test for additional blind vein targets in the footwall of the Custer Vein and sample the margins of the Custer vein for potentially economic gold mineralization.”

The timing of completion of the Tunnel #1 rehabilitation will largely depend on what condition the old tunnel is in. Sections of it may have collapsed which will naturally cause delays.

Images of work at Tunnel #1

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

