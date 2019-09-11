Orezone Continues to Test High-Grade Gold Mineralized Zones at Maga Hill, Bomboré Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) announces it will commence a ~2,000 metre drill programme in September 2019 of both diamond and reverse circulation drilling at the Maga Hill area to follow-up on higher than average grade gold mineralization that was confirmed by the 2018 drilling at its 90%-owned Bomboré Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.



The programme is estimated to cost approximately USD $200,000 and will consist of ~1,350 m of diamond drilling (DD) and ~600 m of reverse circulation drilling (RC), is designed to advance the definition of high-grade shallowly-plunging gold mineralization on the hanging wall of the main Maga zone. The first phase of this programme will consist of shallow (< 150 m) infill and close range step-out drilling to confirm the geometry of the mineralized zones and better constrain the new resource model in this area. Results from this drilling are expected to be announced in November 2019, and a follow-up drill programme will be determined based on these results.

Highlights of Previous Maga Area Drilling

Hole # Section From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t) Au BBC0117 3675 35.00 52.00 17.00 2.38 BBD0117 3675 125.00 137.00 12.00 2.58 BBD1033 3675 93.00 103.00 10.00 3.12 BBC2998 3650 34.00 55.00 21.00 2.51 BBC4955 3625 32.00 45.00 13.00 5.61 BBC4956 3625 65.00 72.00 7.00 5.73 BBD0803 3625 43.50 49.00 5.50 7.07 BBD0803 3625 105.00 113.00 8.00 5.88 BMC0063 3625 8.00 34.00 26.00 2.06 BBC3004 3600 22.00 31.00 9.00 4.76 BBD0052 3600 50.00 56.00 6.00 5.36 BBD0911 3600 153.00 160.00 7.00 6.04 BBC0720 3575 6.00 12.00 6.00 5.26 BBD0118 3575 118.00 128.00 10.00 4.80 BBD1024 3575 38.00 44.50 6.50 13.19 BBC2898 3550 12.00 26.00 14.00 2.53 BBC3001 3550 8.00 16.00 8.00 10.36 BBD0903 3550 112.00 117.00 5.00 7.15 BBD1027 3550 11.50 24.50 13.00 3.99 BBD1027 3550 56.50 69.00 12.50 4.26 BBC4953 3500 24.00 40.00 16.00 5.20 BBD0133 3475 97.50 111.00 13.50 3.50

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9747b4f6-f09d-45f4-a46b-5e1796caac55

The majority of the existing resources at Bomboré are contained within a low-grade shear-zone that has been drilled over a strike length of 11 km and averages 200 m in width. Drilling in 2017 and 2018 at Maga, P11 and Siga East areas showed the presence of discrete higher-grade zones within the mineral resource model. It is expected that the improved definition of these discrete higher-grade zones in the next mineral resource update should have a positive impact on the mineral resource within the infill drilling areas when compared to the current resource model.

Qualified Persons

Pascal Marquis, Geo and SVP and Patrick Downey, P.Eng and President & CEO of Orezone, are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the information in this news release.

Sampling, Analytical and QAQC protocols

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program (QCP) including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. Laboratories noted below are independent of Orezone.

Hole #: BBD1033; BBC4955; BBC4956; BBD1024; BBD1027; BBC4953. The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade (“LCOG”) of 0.45 gpt, a minimal width of 2 m and up to a maximum of 2 m of dilution being included between samples above the LCOG. The true width of the mineralization is approximately 95% of the drill length. The RC drilling samples were divided by Orezone employees using Rotary Sample Dividers (“RSDs”). A 2-kg split was prepared by SGS Burkina Faso s.a.r.l. (“SGS”) at the Bomboré sample preparation facility and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using RSDs. A 1-kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l (“BIGS”) in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade in excess of 0.2 gpt were prepared by BIGS and then split by Orezone to 50 g using RSDs. A 50-g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at SGS. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for all of the drill intercepts reported.

Hole #: BBD0911; BBD0903; BBC2998; BBD0803; BBC3004; BBC2898; BBC3001; BBD0117; BBD0118; BBD0133. The mineralized intervals are based on a LCOG of 0.5 g/t, a minimal width of 3 m and up to a maximum of two consecutive meters of dilution being included. The true width of the mineralization is approximately 85% of the drill length intervals. The half-core samples were collected by Orezone employees using a diamond saw. Core samples were prepared by SGS; Abilab Burkina s.a.r.l. (a subsidiary of ALS-Chemex, “Abilab”) and/or BIGS and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using RSDs. A 1 kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from samples with a leach grade in excess of 0.2 g/t were prepared by BIGS and then split by Orezone using RSDs with fire assays performed at SGS; and/or Abilab.

Hole #: BBC0720. The RC drilling samples were divided by Orezone employees using RSDs. The RC drilling samples were prepared by Abilab and SGS and a 1kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll using a LeachWellTM catalyst.

Hole #: BBD0052. The half-core samples were collected by Orezone employees using a diamond saw. Sample preparation was completed at Abilab Burkina s.a.r.l. Ouagadougou (subsidiary of ALS Laboratory group) and fire assay analysis was completed at ALS Bamako, SGS Ouagadougou and ALS Vancouver.

Hole #: BMC0063. Historical results from Channel Resources.

