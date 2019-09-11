Stellar AfricaGold New Exploration Permits Granted and TSX Conditional Approval Received for Balandougou Sale

Vancouver - TheNewswire - September 11 2019 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce:

New Exploration Permits, Guinea

Stellar's Guinean subsidiary companies, Stellar Guinee SARL and Manding Gold SARL, have received final government approvals completing the issuance of two exploration permits totaling approximately 150 km2. The granting of these permits satisfies one of the condition precedents to the US$3.85M (C$5.13M) sale of the Balandougou Gold Project to Rida Mining Ltd. Stellar and the minority partners own 80% and 20% respectively of the Balandougou Gold Project.

TSX-V Conditional Approval

The TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional approval to the sale transaction. TSX-V final approval is subject to Stellar shareholder approval at the Annual General meeting scheduled for October 17, 2019.

The only remaining material condition precedent to closing the Balandougou sale is the final approval of the Guinea government to the transfer of the exploitation and exploration permits to Rida Mining Ltd. This approval process in well-advanced and is expected to be completed prior to the October 17, 2019 shareholders meeting.

New Projects for Stellar AfricaGold

As previously announced (news release August 22, 2019) Stellar is continuing to actively review and evaluate new exploration property acquisition opportunities in north and west Africa. Further announcements will be made as decisions are taken.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC.

Stellar is focussing in the acquisition, exploration and promotion of new mineral exploration projects in north and west African jurisdictions to create wealth for shareholders.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

