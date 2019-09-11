Engineer Gold Mine Exploration Update

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 11, 2019. Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) ("Engineer Gold", or the "Company") announces that surface diamond drilling continues on the Engineer Gold Property, situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. The Company has completed 5 drill holes to date, totalling 671.4 meters. Four shallow holes have been completed on the Jersey Lilly Vein and the Company is drilling the second of 4 holes (Drill hole 19DDH-ENG006) targeting a number of coincidental gold-silver-arsenic-antimony MMI soil anomalies and a magnetic high geophysical anomaly proximal to the Shear A structure 300 metres northeast and 400 metres east of the Jersey Lilly Vein drill holes. Drill hole assays will be reported when available.

Mine dewatering continues at Engineer Gold Mine, with the water level now 10 metres above Level 8. The Company is dewatering the mine to provide access for deeper underground exploration, diamond drilling, development, test mining and bulk sampling. The lowermost mine Level 8, which accesses the Engineer, Double Decker, Jersey Lilly gold veins and the Shear A and B structures, has been flooded since the Engineer Gold Mine ceased commercial production in the late 1920's.

Engineer also announces it has granted 1,300,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.15 to directors, officers employees and consultants for a period of two years from the date of the grant.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott Dorion, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President and Director

bfowler@engineergoldmines.com

For further information, please contact:

Nelson Da Silva

Manager Corporate Communications

nelson@engineergoldmines.com

(604) 722-0041

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.