Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project Short-Listed for Best New Discovery by the Mining Journal

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project ("AGP") has been short-listed for the 2019 "Best New Discovery" award by the Mining Journal.

This award is described as recognizing "the industry's best new mineral discoveries, focusing on projects that have world-class drill intersections and/or other creditable results recorded and publicly announced by owners in the past 12 months. Award judges will assess exploration results AND maiden resources/reserves." Judging will be done by the Mining Journal's Global Editor-In-Chief, Richard Roberts, and his judging panel, with winners to be announced on September 27th.

"Our entire team is pleased and gratified by this acknowledgement from the Mining Journal that the Amarillo Grande Project ranks amongst some of the most exciting new projects in the world," stated Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO. "We are continuing to advance the project and we believe that it will continue to generate results worthy of global recognition."

The Company is currently engaged in a detailed exploration program at the AGP that includes auger sampling, geophysical surveying and reverse circulation drilling. The program is designed to systematically identify and delineate near surface mineralization, potentially extending the Ivana deposit to the west and testing additional targets within 25 kilometres of the deposit.

About the Amarillo Grande Project

The Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina is a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed. Mineralization at the Ivana deposit has characteristics of sandstone-type and surficial-type uranium-vanadium deposits. The sandstone-type mineralization is related to a braided fluvial system and indicates the potential for a district-size system. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading.

The Project includes several other target areas over a regional trend, at or near surface. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access. The Company's strategy includes delineating resources at multiple areas for which a central processing facility could consolidate production.

Qualified Persons

The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

