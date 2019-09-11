Goldstar announces change of auditor

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2019 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces a change of auditor.



On September 5, 2019 at the request of the Corporation and its Audit Committee, KPMG S.E.N.C.R.L (“KPMG”) resigned as auditor of Goldstar and the Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (“RCGT”) as its new auditor effective September 5, 2019 until the close of the Corporation’s next annual meeting.

There were no reservations in the KPMG (former Auditor) reports for Goldstar’s two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding the date of the former Auditor’s resignation. There were no reportable events between the Corporation and KPMG, the former Auditor.

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the RCGT, the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Corporation’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

