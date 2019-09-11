Menü Artikel
Vertical Exploration Announces Extension of Warrants

16:48 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 11, 2019 - VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) (“Vertical” or the Company”) has extended the expiry date of certain of its outstanding common share purchase warrants for an additional year. The new expiry date of these warrants will be September 25th, 2020. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2017

The 16,050,000 outstanding warrants have an exercise price of $0.075 per share with a new expiry date of September 25th, 2020.

Warrantholders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such warrants. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain in full force and effect.

The warrant extension is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration’s mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company’s flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll-Free: 1-888-945-4770 or visit our website www.vertexinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/559320/Vertical-Exploration-Announces-Extension-of-Warrants


