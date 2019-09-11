Pure Nickel Announces Proposed Private Placement of Units

Toronto, September 11, 2019 - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company" or "Pure Nickel") announces that it plans to raise up to $500,000 in a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of two years after closing.

All securities issued in conjunction with the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of issue. No commissions, broker fees or finders' fees will be paid in conjunction with the closing of the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for advancement of exploration plans for the Company's Neal Idaho Project and, following the proposed merger with Explor Resources Inc. (see press release dated August 22, 2019), the Timmins Porcupine West Project in Ontario.

The CEO of the Company will be participating in the Offering for a total of 2,000,000 Units. The participation by the CEO is deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as the fair market value of the Units distributed to, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Pure Nickel

Since the start of 2019, Pure Nickel has made strategic steps to expand its focus to include gold and silver exploration. The Company announced a proposed merger with Explor Resources Inc., on August 22, 2019. Upon completion of the merger, the Company will have two advanced staged gold exploration projects - its partnership with Eric Sprott on the Neal Project in Idaho and the Timmins Porcupine West Project in Ontario. Both exploration projects are expected to continue to return positive exploration results and hold the potential to be advanced to production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Pure Nickel Inc.

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@purenickel.com

www.purenickel.com

