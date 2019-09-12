Nutrien Announces Temporary Potash Production Downtime

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that it expects to proactively take up to 8-week inventory shutdowns at its Allan, Lanigan and Vanscoy potash mines during the fourth quarter of 2019. The production downtime is in response to a short-term slowdown in global potash markets. If all three potash facilities were to remain idled for the full 8 weeks, potash production could be reduced by approximately 700,000 tonnes and potash annual EBITDA could be reduced by US$100-$150 million.

Despite the current short-term market conditions, we remain positive on potash demand for 2020, as well as the medium to long-term potash fundamentals. We remain focused on a gradual ramp up of production to meet demand and to ensure we operate the safest, most reliable and efficient Potash business in the world.

