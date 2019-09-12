Ellis Martin Report: Gatling Exploration Extends Bear Deposit 200 m with 10.6 g/t Au over 5.0 m at Larder Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Gatling Exploration Inc. (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to report new high-grade results from its largest step-out drill hole to date at the Bear deposit, including 10.6 g/t Au over 5.0 meters. This step-out hole expands the high-grade mineralization at the Bear deposit 200 meters west towards the Cheminis deposit. As a result, the North Zone at the Bear deposit has now reached 600 meters along strike.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99062/gtr





Gatling Exploration (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.



