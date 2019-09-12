Global Energy Metals to Participate in Government-Led Trade & Investment Mission to South Korea Showcasing Its Access to Minerals Critical for The Green Energy And E-Mobility Economy

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - September 12, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTCQB:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in an upcoming government-led trade and investment mission to South Korea. The trade mission is a collaboration between the Government of British Columbia, the Government of Canada's Lands and Minerals Sector, Natural Resources Canada, the South Korean Government and Korea Resources Corporation (KORES) in an effort to meet industrial needs for mineral resources supply.

This mission, scheduled for mid-October, is built on the vision of the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan, to expand trade and investment-related efforts in key Asian markets and position Canada and its natural resource companies as a competitive investment destination, a global supplier of choice for minerals and metals products, and a leader in mining services and supplies and clean technologies.

Mitchell Smith, CEO & President commented:

"On behalf of Global Energy Metals, I look forward to representing our company and Canada as a responsible and sustainable future supplier of the critical minerals essential for the growth of the new energy economy. This exclusive trade mission to South Korea, one of the world's leading countries for electric vehicle battery manufacturing, will be a critical step in forging lasting and prosperous relationships while actively introducing our company and its projects to interested investment partners seeking access to battery raw materials from safe, pro-mining jurisdictions."

Global Energy Metals will exhibit at the trade mission and participate in scheduled match-making activities with related Korean corporations, attend high level meetings with regional industrial leaders and government officials, and hold discussions focussed on specific projects and trade relationships.

A considerable contingent is expected with confirmed participation from Korean firms such as LG Chem, LG International, Samsung C/T, SK Innovation, EcoPro BM, POSCO, Korea Zinc, Hyundai Steel, SK Networks, LS-Nikko amongst others.

Following the fair, the delegation will travel to EcoPro BM, located in Cheongju-si, a company that is a leader, both in Korea and abroad, within the high volume cathode material market used in electric vehicles, power tools and electric energy storage systems.

Korea - Canada Trade Mission

South Korea is one of Canada's natural allies having the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement in place provides a benefit for seeking investment and trade opportunities. Importantly for our sector, Korea is an auto manufacturing and high tech hub - industries that rely on critical minerals such as rare earth elements and battery metals like lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel. Korea is very active in seeking to secure global value chains for these critical minerals and to reduce their reliance on imports from non-market economies. In this context, through this mission's events, including investment forums, B2B meetings, and a critical minerals roundtable, Global Energy Metals will be positioned as a solution to Korea's challenges and gaps in securing safe supply of critical metals needed to fuel growth in its domestic industries including energy storage and vehicle electrification.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

The transportation industry is set to undergo a profound transformation over the coming decades with a shift from fossil fuelled to electric powered vehicles. Global Energy Metals provides exposure to the e-mobility revolution through the development of a diversified supply chain for downstream users with potential to grow into a significant cobalt and battery minerals supplier. Global Energy Metals holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

