SCOTTSDALE, Sept. 12, 2019 - TriStar Gold Inc. (the Company or TriStar) (TSG-TSX.V) is pleased to announce that infill drilling has started at Castelo de Sonhos, This campaign focuses on Esperança South, with approximately 200 holes (20,000 to 25,000m) that aim to increase confidence in resource estimates which will serve as the basis for the pre-feasibility study (PFS) slated for completion by the end of 2020. The first reverse circulation rig began drilling this week; a second will begin in the coming weeks.

“With Royal Gold’s recent investment, TriStar is funded through the completion of this study, our team is now solely focused on aggressively moving this amazing project forward,” Mr. Nick Appleyard, President and CEO, commented: “the effort over the next 12 months at Castelo de Sonhos is all about increasing knowledge and reducing risk to expose the full value of this project in what looks like a buoyant gold market.”

As shown in Figure 1 above, the completion of this drilling campaign will bring the drill hole spacing in Esperança South to 50m. In all previous resource estimation studies for the CDS Project, 50m spacing has been adequate for the classification of Indicated Mineral Resources. Considerable additional resource potential exists outside Esperança South, in areas where 100m drilling has already established Inferred Mineral Resources and in areas of outcropping mineralized conglomerate that have not yet been drilled.

An optical televiewer (OTV) will be used to capture an image of the inside of the holes; TriStar’s previous use of OTV confirms that the high-quality images provide excellent data on lithologies and sedimentary structures, and serve as the ideal basis for precise measurements of the orientations of the bedding and structures that control gold mineralization.

TriStar is also happy to announce that CSAGlobal of Toronto Canada has been selected as the lead pre-feasibility consultant.

Highlights of the Preliminary Economic Assessment, published on November 16, 2018 are:

Life-of-mine recoverable gold of 1.1 million ounces Internal rate of return, pre-tax of 51%, post-tax of 43% (using a gold price of $1250 per ounce) All in sustaining cost of $687/oz

Last years PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the economic results described in the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

