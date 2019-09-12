Core Gold Announces Environmental Award From the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 - Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CGLD, OTCQX: CGLDF) is pleased to announce that Green Valley Resources ("GVR"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Gold, received first place in the category “Good Practices in Occupational Health and Safety” by the Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguidad Social (“IESS”), also known as the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute. The recognition was given in the city of Cuenca, located in southern Ecuador, at an event in which approximately 250 representatives of companies from the Sierra and Amazon regions participated. Every year IESS recognizes the good business practices of large, medium and small companies. The awards are recognized in three categories: Greater Number of Affiliates, Timely Payment of Obligations, and Occupational Health and Safety. More than 700 companies applied to participate in the three categories of these awards.



“At Core Gold, we work with great responsibility to protect the well-being of our employees, minimizing the harmful impacts to the environment and contributing to the development of the communities in the areas of influence at each of our projects. The award is a recognition of our work in this area, and a motivation to continue working responsibly with the society and the environment,” said Edwin Almeida, Manager of Social Responsibility and Occupational Safety at Core Gold.

The event was attended by Paúl Granda López, President of the IESS Board of Directors; Pedro Palacios, Mayor of Cuenca; Felipe Pezo, Workers Representative for the Board of Directors of IESS; Ángel Loja; General Director of IESS; Carlos Torres, National Director of Affiliation and Coverage; Patricio Camino, National Director of General Occupational Risk Insurance; and, Carlos Orellana, Provincial Director of Azuay.

With this recognition, Core Gold upholds its commitment to continue complying with its high standards of occupational health and safety for its workers, as well as with the implementation of labor practices that contribute to the development of the country and the care of the environment.

The official IESS twitter webpage related to GVR’s award can be found here:

https://twitter.com/IESSec/status/1164748493967151104?s=20

About Core Gold Inc.

The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield Project. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO, Director

Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3

Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822

Email: info@coregoldinc.com

