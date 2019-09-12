Tamino Minerals, Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company has arranged a staged non-brokered private placement of up to 15.0 million shares at a price that remains to be specified because it is currently under negotiation.



The company is in the midst of negotiating a financing with a group of shareholders that are currently interested in exploring our two exploration targets. As we have mentioned before our funding target is of $3.2 million USD.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund exploration of the company’s Sonora projects and for working capital.

The company is not planning to complete a REVERSE SPLIT at this moment and is not in the company’s plans to do this. NO DILUTION is guaranteed as our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 149,811,161 common shares in the float. Just clarifying that this number is the actual Float. We have made it clear that OTC Disclosure Statements are almost finished in order to remove Stop Sign, and our audience has clearly recognized this, as it has been expressed in various Social Media and Discussion Boards, as we just discuss this important matter with our Securities Lawyers.

We are currently negotiating share price with the investors; we are waiting to see an increase on this so that we can close this financing shortly.

New Website Statistics

Our website has had a tremendous effect on our company’s efforts to attract investors. We sincerely appreciate your feedback on this matter. Our Analytical Tools have seen a substantial increase on number related to people visiting our website. Social Media impressions have substantially increased to very high levels.

These stats are a good indicator which makes it easy to predict that price per share will see a substantial increase, as we make progress with our exploration programs and expectations are met as we have a greater audience, clearly depictive of successful funding in the days to come as gold is holding steady to its gains consolidating it as a safe haven.

Federal Investigation

The company continues to cooperate and motivate our lawyers to provide additional information on the ongoing prove as announced on our August 27, 2019 Press Release.

The financing is subject to regulatory approval, including payment of any finder’s fees.

Tamino Minerals Inc.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.