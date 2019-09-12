Nevada Exploration Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 - Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which it has issued 1,688,888 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.225 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $380,000.



Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for 30 months. If the closing price of the common shares of NGE quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.90 for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which NGE gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for continued work at the Company’s South Grass Valley Project and for general working capital. All securities issued are subject to a four month plus one day hold period expiring January 13, 2020. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders’ fees totalling 85,400 Units.





About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of new district-scale gold exploration projects along Nevada’s Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) Trend. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved in several significant discoveries in Nevada, including the discovery of Lone Tree and Rabbit Creek (part of the Twin Creeks Mine). NGE’s team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program.

With new proprietary technology, NGE has completed the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples to evaluate Nevada’s covered basins for new gold exploration targets. To advance follow-up targets, NGE has overcome the high drilling costs that have previously prohibited the wide-spread use of drilling as a prospecting tool by developing its Scorpion drill rig, a small-footprint, truck-mounted, small-diameter RC drill rig specifically tailored to the drilling conditions in Nevada’s basins (analogous to RAB drilling in other parts of the world).

By integrating hydrogeochemistry and early-stage low-cost drilling with conventional exploration methods, NGE is overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada’s covered basins, and is taking significant steps to open this important new search space up for district-scale exploration.





