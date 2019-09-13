Stroud Resources Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will hold a meeting of shareholders on October 22, 2019 at 10 am. Please refer to the Notice of Meeting filed with SEDAR for more information.



The Company also announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 630,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.18 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests on the date of grant.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Mr. Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: (416) 888-8731, mirsad@cpamba.ca

For more information please visit www.stroudsilver.com

Mirsad Jakubovic

CFO and Director

416-888-8731

