Stroud Resources Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will hold a meeting of shareholders on October 22, 2019 at 10 am. Please refer to the Notice of Meeting filed with SEDAR for more information.
The Company also announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 630,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.18 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests on the date of grant.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information: Mr. Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: (416) 888-8731, mirsad@cpamba.ca
For more information please visit www.stroudsilver.com
Mirsad Jakubovic CFO and Director 416-888-8731
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!