Voyageur Minerals Board of Director Changes

CALGARY, Sept. 12, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”). Voyageur is very pleased to announce that Brad Willis is being appointed to the Voyageur Board as a Director effective immediately. Brad Willis is a founder of Voyageur Minerals and has been in charge of all of Voyageur Minerals operations. Brad is a professional engineer and has over 30 years of extensive experience with managing companies, managing mining operations and multiple successful exploration programs. Mr. Willis is currently managing the team in Voyageurs joint venture company, ImagingX Pharmaceuticals and is instrumental in leading Voyageurs barium and iodine contrast business plan.



Voyageur announces the resignation of Rick Skieth and Andrew Burgess from the board of directors.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine API minerals for the pharmaceutical market.

Near-term cash flow will be achieved through its recently signed joint venture with world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer, Chief Medical Supply Ltd., for turn key manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium and iodine radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

About ImagingX Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur formed ImagingX Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IX), a gross revenue sharing joint venture company with Chief Medical Supply Ltd (CMS). CMS provides high quality, competitively priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Operating from both its 81,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 163,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS can supply products coast-to-coast. Regulated by Health Canada and complying with the Canadian Food and Drug Act, CMS has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada. CMS currently has the combined bottling capacity of 760,000 bottles per day and has a turn key sterile bottle line ready for IX iodine contrast production.

