Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update on Newmont Goldcorp at Denver Gold Forum

Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) President and incoming chief executive, Tom Palmer, will present Tuesday, September 17 at 10:30 am (MDT) at the 30th annual Denver Gold Forum, the world’s largest gathering of precious commodity equities. Mr. Palmer’s presentation is now available on the Company’s website.

“As the world’s leading gold company, Newmont remains focused on keeping our people safe, while growing our profit margins through operating, technical and financial discipline,” said Mr. Palmer. “We will also generate value for our shareholders by leveraging Newmont’s leading land position and exploration program in favorable jurisdictions to grow our Reserves and Resources.”

Mr. Palmer’s presentation will focus on:

Exceeding targeted synergiesi

On track to exceed $365 million in G&A and exploration synergies, Full Potential improvements, and supply chain savings by 2021

Achieved G&A synergies of $110 million versus targeted $85 million

By year-end 2019, achieve a $200 million run-rate, representing 55 percent of the Company’s three-year commitment on value delivery

In 2019, expect $50 million per annum in value from Peñasquito in Mexico alone, with an additional $200 million in improvement opportunities identified

Portfolio optimization

Process underway for the potential sale of Red Lake in Canada

Divested interest in Nimba iron ore project in Guinea

Continuing to streamline portfolio to focus on high quality assets in favorable jurisdictions

Optimizing and effectively sequencing the development of Newmont’s world-class project pipeline

Building on proven strategy

Track record of superior operational execution, project delivery and long-term value creation

Continued focus on returns and disciplined capital allocation

Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana, Quecher Main in Peru and Borden in Canada expected to achieve commercial production in fourth quarter

Disciplined approach to project optimization has delivered eight projects since 2015 with an average internal rate of return more than 30 percent

Newmont Goldcorp has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. This includes the largest Reserves and Resources, with 90 percent of Reserves located in the Americas and Australia.ii These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a decades-long time horizon.

About Tom Palmer

A fourth generation miner, Tom Palmer will succeed Gary Goldberg on October 1 to assume leadership of the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer. Since May of 2016, when Mr. Palmer was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – with more than 85 percent of the Company’s workforce reporting to him – Newmont Goldcorp has generated more than $2 billion in free cash flowiii and commissioned two new mines and six expansions on four continents, on or ahead of schedule and at or below budget. Mr. Palmer has also played a central role in leading the Newmont Goldcorp integration and the establishment of the joint venture with Barrick in Nevada.

Prior to assuming leadership of Newmont’s operations and projects in 2016, Mr. Palmer led the Company’s business in the Asia Pacific region, which generated nearly 40 percent of Newmont’s revenues at the time. Before being recruited to join Newmont in 2014, Mr. Palmer served as Chief Operating Officer for Pilbara Mines at Rio Tinto Iron Ore.

Mr. Palmer’s 25-year career in mining includes leadership roles in Rio Tinto’s bauxite and aluminum, coal, copper, iron ore, and technology businesses where he gained extensive experience building and leading high-performing global teams to enhance safety, profitability, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from future events or results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition and may include, without limitation, (i) expectations regarding future results (including margin growth, value generation, reserve and resource growth, project pipeline development and capital allocation), (ii) statements regarding future achievement of targeted synergies (including G&A synergies, exploration synergies, full potential savings and improvements and value delivery run-rates), (iii) expectations regarding portfolio optimization and completion of possible divestitures (including the potential sale of Red Lake), and (iv) expectations regarding future achievement of commercial production and progression of projects (including Ahafo Mill Expansion, Quecher Main and Borden). Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont Goldcorp operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: (A) the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; (B) the prompt and effective integration in connection with the recent business combination by which Newmont acquired Goldcorp Inc. (the “integration”) and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the integration; (C) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the integration or the Nevada joint venture; (D) the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the Nevada joint venture; (E) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the integration and Nevada joint venture; (F) potential volatility in the price of Newmont Goldcorp’s common stock due to the integration and the Nevada joint venture; and (G) the diversion of management time on integration and transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see Newmont Goldcorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as Newmont Goldcorp’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com. Newmont Goldcorp does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

i Full Potential cost savings, improvements opportunities and annual run-rate improvements as used in this press release and the Company’s Denver Gold Forum presentation are considered operating measures provided for illustrative purposes, and should not be considered GAAP or non-GAAP financial measures. Full Potential amounts are estimates utilized by management that represent estimated cumulative incremental value realized as a result of Full Potential projects implemented and are based upon both cost savings and efficiencies that have been monetized for purposes of the estimation. Because Full Potential savings/improvements estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the Full Potential program, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Expected Full Potential cost savings or improvements are projections are “forward-looking statements” subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ from current expectations.

ii Reserve percentages reflect both the closing of the Goldcorp transaction and Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. For information regarding Newmont’s historical reserves prepared in compliance with the SEC’s Industry Guide 7, see the Company’s Annual Report filed with the SEC on February 21, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website. The reserves percentages represent gold reserves only, are based upon Newmont, Goldcorp and Barrick’s previously published reserve figures. Newmont’s reserves were prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the United States SEC. Reserve figures for former Goldcorp sites and Barrick sites contributed to the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture by Barrick are sourced from Goldcorp’s and Barrick’s previously disclosed public information. Goldcorp and Barrick’s reserves were prepared in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) pursuant to the requirements of the Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The definitions used in NI 43-101 are incorporated by reference from the CIM Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Definition Standards"). U.S. reporting requirements are governed by the SEC Industry Guide 7, as followed by Newmont. These reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but embody different approaches and definitions. For example, the terms "Mineral Reserve", "Proven Mineral Reserve" and "Probable Mineral Reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in NI 43-101, and these definitions differ from the definitions in Industry Guide 7. Under Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is typically required to report reserves or cash flow analysis to designate reserves. Further, under Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. Newmont has not been involved in the preparation of Goldcorp’s or Barrick’s reserve or resource estimates. Accordingly, Newmont assumes no responsibility for Barrick’s estimates. Investors are reminded that Goldcorp reserve estimates remain subject to review and adjustment in accordance with Newmont and SEC standards. No assurances can be made that all Goldcorp reserves will be recognized as Newmont Goldcorp reserves.

iii Management uses free cash flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations less Additions to property, plant and mine development. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the same period was over $4 billion. For a reconciliation of free cash flow, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on the date hereof, or the Company’s most recent earnings release, available on the Company’s website at https://investors.newmontgoldcorp.com/reports-and-filings/.

