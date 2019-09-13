Manganese X Energy Announces Appointment of Anthony Viele to Board of Directors and Granting of Options

Montreal, September 13, 2019 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has appointed Anthony Viele to its Board of Directors.

On another note, Mr. Steve Roebuck, a long-time director since December 2010 has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Given his new professional responsibilities and this inflection point in the Company's life, the Board would like to thank Mr. Roebuck for his service and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

"Mr. Viele was previously on the board of directors and then moved on to our advisory board owing to business commitments. He has now fulfilled those business obligations to return back to the board. "We are very fortunate to have him back again as a director with his wealth of business experience and knowledge assisting us in our upcoming business ventures," stated Martin Kepman, CEO. Mr. Viele is presently the President and Director of Premier Strategic Alliance Inc., from its founding in 1996. Premier Strategic Alliance Inc. is a privately held company doing business in the Military & Industrial sectors and provides consulting and strategic advice to various companies in the metal and composite industries targeting specialty items for military, industrial and commercial use. Mr. Viele was also a director at Friday Capital and a Director of Hedman Resources Limited from April to August, 2007.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 1,950,000 incentive stock options to various Directors, Officers and Consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.12 per option for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and have no vesting conditions. The options are being issued under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plans which were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on April 21, 2016.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47784