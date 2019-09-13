Braveheart Resources Commences Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Calgary, September 13, 2019 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") hereby announces that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol RIINF. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the company on the OTC Markets website. Braveheart will continue to trade on its primary exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that Braveheart common shares, traded on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol RIINF, are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation of New York, New York and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility allows for more efficient electronic transferring of shares between brokerage accounts in the United States.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of Braveheart Resources Inc. commented, "We are confident that our newly approved OTCQB listing coupled with DTC eligibility will provide potential US investors better access to and awareness of our Company. This should allow us to broaden our shareholder base in the United States."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver property. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

