East Asia Minerals Update on Production Licence

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 13, 2019 - East Asia Minerals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAS) (OTC:EAIAF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received Tata Ruang (Spatial Plan) approval at an open meeting in Manado on Tuesday, September 11, 2019. The Agreement to the Tata Ruang was signed by a number of government departments including Forestry, Environment, Finance, Mining, Tax and Community Affairs. All of these departments were highly supportive of East Asia Minerals subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe the holder of the Sangihe CoW license.

To complete the license upgrade on our Sangihe project, to Operation Production status, the company must hold the Indonesian Feasibility Study (IFS) meeting with the Indonesian Mining Department (ESDM) (which is currently being scheduled) and the completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment meeting (AMDAL). The Tata Ruang approval was the final step required prior to seeking approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (AMDAL).

Once the meetings are completed, the remaining open item necessary to have the Operation Production License issued, is the payment of a mining tax (Dead-rent). The license upgrade will enable the Company to begin construction of the production facilities and infrastructure at the Sangihe project.

The company had targeted September, to receive the license but the approval process is taking longer than originally anticipated. East Asia's Indonesian staff is working closely with the Indonesian Mining department for the IFS and the North Sulawesi government on the AMDAL to move these meetings forward as quickly as the government has the ability to perform. The company will make additional announce when the timing of the process becomes known.

The IFS is not a Feasibility Study as defined by CIM as required by NI 43-101 but is required under Indonesian law in order to obtain a licence to construct a production facility. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks outlined in the "forward looking statement" below.

Sangihe Project

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of Gold. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (PTTMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in PTTMS is held by three unaffiliated Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of East Asia Minerals,

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

