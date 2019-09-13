Appointment of New Director and Officer

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 13, 2019; Confederation Minerals Ltd., (the "Company") (TSXV:CFM) announces that Mr. David Velisek has resigned as President of the Company. Mr. James Lenec has been appointed to the Board of Directors and President of the Company and the subsidiary of the Company, 1106877 BC Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"). Mr. James Lenec has given his consent to act as the president and director of the Company and the Subsidiary effective immediately.

Mr. James Lenec has over 30 years of experience with financial markets in the United States and Canada. His primary focus has been with resources exploration and property management through public and private companies.

The Board and management of the Company are pleased to welcome Mr. Lenec who will provide additional valuable capacity to the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company currently consists of David Velisek, Denise Lok, Robert Kang, and James Lenec.

For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@confedreationmineralsltd.com, visit our website at www.confederationmineralsltd.com or call us at 604-688-9588.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Confederation Minerals Ltd.

"David Velisek"

David Velisek

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.