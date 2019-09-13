Appointment of New Director and Officer

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 13, 2019; Confederation Minerals Ltd., (the "Company") (TSXV:CFM) announces that Mr. David Velisek has resigned as President of the Company. Mr. James Lenec has been appointed to the Board of Directors and President of the Company and the subsidiary of the Company, 1106877 BC Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"). Mr. James Lenec has given his consent to act as the president and director of the Company and the Subsidiary effective immediately.
Mr. James Lenec has over 30 years of experience with financial markets in the United States and Canada. His primary focus has been with resources exploration and property management through public and private companies.
The Board and management of the Company are pleased to welcome Mr. Lenec who will provide additional valuable capacity to the Company.
The Board of Directors of the Company currently consists of David Velisek, Denise Lok, Robert Kang, and James Lenec.
