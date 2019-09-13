S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Menü Artikel
13.09.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 - S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the rebalancing results for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The following changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2019.

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 23, 2019

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ballard Power Systems Inc
(TSX:BLDP)

Industrials

Electrical Components & Equipment

ADDED

Equitable Group Inc
(TSX:EQB)

Financial

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

ADDED

Seabridge Gold Inc.
(TSX:SEA)

Materials

Gold

ADDED

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
(TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

ADDED

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX:WDO)

Materials

Gold

DELETED

Birchcliff Energy
(TSX:BIR)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Ensign Energy Services
(TSX:ESI)

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

DELETED

Kelt Exploration Ltd
(TSX: KEL)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Nuvista Energy Ltd
(TSX:NVA)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

NexGen Energy Ltd
(TSX:NXE)

Energy

Coal & Consumable Fuels

DELETED

Precision Drilling Corp.
(TSX:PD)

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

DELETED

Peyto Exploration &
Development Corp (TSX:PEY)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Sierra Wireless Inc (TSX:SW)

Information
Technology

Communications Equipment

DELETED

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
(TSX:TOG)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

CannTrust Holdings Inc
(TSX:TRST)

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Western Forest Products Inc
(TSX:WEF)

Materials

Forest Products

 

