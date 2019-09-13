Stria Lithium Inc. Engages NextCap Investor Relations to Provide Investor Relations Services and Increase Visibility in U.S. Markets

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 - Stria Lithium Inc. (“Stria” or the "Company") (TSX-V: SRA), a junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and also the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in the James Bay region of Northern Quebec, is pleased to announce it has engaged NextCap Investor Relations LLC (“NextCap”) to lead a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and communications program in the United States and in other key regions.



NextCap will partner closely with Stria’s Management Team and Board of Directors to develop and implement a comprehensive investor relations strategy with the purpose to increase the Company’s visibility in the investment community and goal to enhance shareholder value.

Gary Economo, Chief Executive Officer of Stria Lithium commented, “Our Management Team and Board of Directors is committed to increasing market awareness for Stria. The appointment of NextCap Investor Relations brings an experienced investor relations practice with broad industry contacts to our team. Utilizing NextCap’s assistance in developing and communicating Stria’s strategy and message to the investment community, may enhance value for current shareholders, with the additional goal of attracting new investors to the Stria Lithium story.”

“NextCap is excited to be working with and representing Stria Lithium in an investor relations capacity as Stria represents an attractive investment opportunity in the microcap, public company space,” said Scott Anderson, Founder and President of NextCap. “Our goal is to attract new investor interest in Stria through assertive, transparent and responsible corporate communications practices.”

The Company granted NextCap 100,000 stock options in Stria Lithium, in accordance with the policies and will have vesting provisions attached and four month hold period, to purchase shares of the Company at $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of the signing of the agreement. The commencement date of the agreement is March 26, 2019 and either party may terminate the agreement at any time, provided that Client shall pay for all work performed to the date of termination.

About Stria

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value-added production of lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

About NextCap Investor Relations:

NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations is a full-service, experienced consultancy practice offering tailored IR, PR and competitive intelligence services to private and publicly traded companies. At present, NextCap Investor Relations and Public Relations owns no shares of Focus Graphite. NextCap’s sole Principal is Founder and President, Scott L. Anderson. The business address of NextCap is: 4135 E. Timbersaw Dr. Boise, ID. 83716 U.S.A. www.nextcap-ir.com.

Contact:

Stria Lithium Inc.

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

613-581-4040

jmazvihwa@strialithium.com

www.strialithium.com