Geomega Announces Results for the Year Ended May 31, 2019 and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Information

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2019 - Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) today announces it has released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2019 and that it has restated certain previously issued financial information as identified by its Chief Financial Officer.



A summary of the restatement is as follows:

Trade and other payables - An error was identified in accounts payable that were overstated by $50,000, an error from the 2017 financial statements. This account payable was offset in the assets by a $50,000 deposit classified in the E&E assets until 2017, when a change in accounting policy transferred E&E assets to the Statement of income. This deposit was therefore expensed removing the counterpart in the balance sheet to offset the account payable. This deposit should have remained as an asset.

Calculation of gain on dilution of investment in an associate – An error was identified in the gain on dilution of investment in an associate (Kintavar Exploration Inc.) in the May 31, 2018 financial statements. The investment in an associate and the gain on dilution of investment in an associate were underestimated by $129,632 as of May 31, 2018.

The tables below summarize the adjustments in the May 31, 2018 and May 31, 2017 Financial Statements. Readers are encouraged to review note 4.6 of the financial statements for further details on the restatements. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Extract from the consolidated Statement of financial position

As at May 31,

2018, as

presented Restatement As at May 31,

2018,

Restated* $ $ $ Investment in an associate 1,662,610 129,632 1,792,242 Total assets 2,615,492 129,632 2,745,124 Trade and other payables 383,179 (50,000 ) 333,179 Total liabilities 1,059,298 (50,000 ) 1,009,298 Deficit (32,335,402 ) 179,632 (32,155,770 ) Equity 1,556,194 179,632 1,735,826 Total liabilities and equity 2,615,492 129,632 2,745,124





As at May 31,

2017, as

presented Restatement As at May 31,

2017

Restated* $ $ $ Trade and other payables 439,994 (50,000 ) 389,994 Total liabilities 917,834 (50,000 ) 867,834 Deficit (31,558,230 ) 50,000 (31,508,230 ) Equity 1,200,603 50,000 1,250,603 Total liabilities and equity 2,118,437 - 2,118,437

Extract from the consolidated Statement of income and comprehensive income

Fiscal 2018,

as

presented Restatement Fiscal 2018

Restated* $ $ $ Net gain on dilution of investment in an associate 639,796 129,632 769,428 Net loss and comprehensive loss (784,895 ) 129,632 (655,263 ) Net loss attributable to Shareholders of Geomega Resources Inc. (771,961 ) 129,632 (642,329 ) Non-controlling interests (12,934 ) - (12,934 )

A complete financial reporting package, including the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2019, is available on our corporate website (www.geomega.ca) or at SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Based in Montreal, Canada, Geomega Resources has developed a proprietary, environmentally friendly “ISR Technology” that recycles rare earth elements with focus on the permanent magnet industry and produces four high demand, high price, rare earth elements (HHREE – specifically Nd, Pr, Tb, Dy).

The company is targeting 2020 for initial production from its first commercial scale plant to supply HHREE’s to North America and other parts of the world.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is advancing the Mitchi stratiform copper project in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Kiril Mugerman President and CEO Geomega 450-641-5119 ext.5653 kmugerman@geomega.ca

Dave Burwell Vice President The Howard Group Inc. Tel: 403-221-0915 Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915 dave@howardgroupinc.com

