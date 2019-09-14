Starcore Reports Q1 Results

Vancouver, September 13, 2019 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2019 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):

Cash and short-term investments on hand is $2.0 million at July 31, 2019;

Gold and silver sales of $6.4 million;

Loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.02) per share;

EBITDA(1) of $(86);

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) Quarter ended

July 31,

2019

2018 Revenues $ 6,389

$ 10,623 Cost of Sales (6,339)

(9,950) Earnings (loss) from mining and toll processing operations 50

673 Administrative Expenses, interest and foreign exchange (1,089)

(1,065) Sale of Altiplano (36)

- Income tax recovery 244

11 Net income $ (831)

$ (381) (i) Income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.02)

$ (0.00) (ii) Income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.00)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1) For the three months ended July 31, 2019

2018

Net Loss $ (831) $ (381) Sale of Altiplano 36 - Income tax recovery (244) (11) Interest 90 88 Depreciation and depletion 863 1,053 EBITDA $ (86) $ 749 EBITDA MARGIN(2) (1.3)% 7.0%

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three month period ended July 31, 2019:

Equivalent gold production of 3,711 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,234/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$1,452/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2019:





Actual Results for

Unit of measure 3 months

ended

July 31, 2019 3 months

ended

July 31, 2018 12 months ended

April 30, 2019 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 3.3 3.3 13.7 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 36.1 72.7 224.5 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 3.7 4.3 16.4









Silver to Gold equivalency ratio

89.2 78.5 81.9 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.99 1.53 1.63 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 31.7 49.0 39.6 Mine Gold recovery percent 85.1% 88.1% 86.2% Mine Silver recovery percent 58.4% 59.6% 58.4% Milled thousands of tonnes 60.8 77.4 301.9 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars 75 55 58 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars 1,234 997 1,061

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

