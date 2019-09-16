NGEx Minerals Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: NGEX) (the "Corporation" or "NGEx Minerals") announces the appointment of Mr. Jeff Yip as Chief Financial Officer of Corporation, replacing Mrs. Joyce Ngo, who is resigning as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective September 16, 2019.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Yip as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer," said NGEx Minerals President and Chief Executive Officer, Wojtek Wodzicki. "Jeff brings to our team a breadth of experience and knowledge, having worked with a number of international junior resource companies in increasingly senior roles since 2011. Jeff concurrently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Filo Mining Corp., where he has been at the helm of the financial team since November 2016. Jeff's knowledge and experience are a great addition to the team and all of us at NGEx Minerals are happy to have him aboard.

Joyce Ngo has been a key member of the team since 2012 and was instrumental in the spinout of the Company from Josemaria Resources Inc. (formerly, NGEx Resources Inc.) as well as the earlier spinout of Filo Mining. We are thankful to have had her commitment through the initial transition and settling time of the two new entities. On behalf of the entire NGEx Minerals team and Board of Directors we wish her all the best as she focuses energies on her new role as Corporate Controller at Josemaria Resources."

Mr. Yip received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPA, CA). After three years at Ernst & Young LLP (Vancouver), Mr. Yip served as the Corporate Controller of Rusoro Mining Ltd., a junior gold producer with operations in Venezuela, and for RB Energy Inc., a TSX-listed company with an iodine producing asset in Chile and a lithium development asset in Canada. Mr. Yip also previously served as the Corporate Controller, and then CFO, of Orca Gold Inc., an Africa-focused gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition to serving as the CFO of the Company, Mr. Yip will also concurrently serve as the CFO of Filo Mining Corp., another Lundin Group company.

In addition to the above, the Company is also pleased to announce that Ms. Brenda Nowak, has been appointed Corporate Secretary to the Company, with an effective date of September 16, 2019. Ms. Nowak has over 25 years of experience in the legal aspect of the securities' industry, over ten of those years specifically with public companies in the mining industry. Before joining NGEx Minerals, Ms. Nowak was Corporate Secretary for numerous other companies listed on both the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, including Kaminak Gold Corporation, International Northair Mines Ltd., New Dimension Resources Ltd., Troon Ventures Ltd., Capstone Mining Corp. and Stornoway Diamond Corporation. Ms. Nowak currently also serves as Corporate Secretary for North Arrow Minerals Inc. and Strongbow Exploration Inc. and will also concurrently serve as the Corporate Secretary of Filo Mining Corp., another Lundin Group company.

Ms. Nowak will be replacing Ms. Julie Kemp, who has held the position of Corporate Secretary of NGEx Minerals since its spinout from Josemaria Resources, and who has resigned her position to assume a full-time position, in the same role, with Josemaria Resources, a Lundin Group copper-gold focused development company.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. is a Lundin Group copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Mineral's holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as other early-stage projects located in Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. NGEx Minerals is actively seeking to add to its portfolio of projects as part of its overall growth strategy. The Company is listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol NGEX.

On behalf of the board of directors of NGEx Minerals,

Wojtek Wodzicki,

President and CEO,

NGEx Minerals Ltd.

