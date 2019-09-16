Gatling Expands Drill Program to 35,000 meters at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it is increasing its current drill program to 35,000 meters. The program has already hit key milestones by confirming high-grade lenses and extending the Bear and Cheminis deposits with multiple holes. Gatling will use the bulk of the expanded program to continue developing the 4-kilometer mineralized trend along the Cadillac Larder Lake Break ("CLLB"), using aggressive step out drilling. Other important areas of focus include the recently-acquired Kir Vit zone, where multiple high-grade samples have been recovered at surface.

Drill Program Highlights

Bear Highlights. Gatling has drilled over 13,000 meters at the Bear deposit and has encountered intercepts including 20.7 g/t Au over 6.1 meters and 10.6 g/t Au over 5.0 meters (Figure 3 & 5). The Bear deposit is made up of three distinct mineralized zones with current dimensions extended to 600 meters in strike and over 850 meters at depth.

Cheminis Highlights. Gatling has completed over 2,500 meters of drilling at the Cheminis deposit and has drilled grades such as 12.3 g/t Au over 5.0 meters (Figure 4). The Cheminis deposit has a vast amount of historical infrastructure and is comprised of four zones that span over 450 meters in strike and 1,000 meters at depth.

Mineralization over 4-kilometer strike. Gatling has established a 4-kilometer strike length of mineralization between the Bear deposit to the Fernland. The geology within this trend includes altered mafic volcanic, ultramafic, green carbonate and sedimentary rocks, all of which have displayed high-grade gold and favorable alteration. Recent drilling results support Gatling's belief that the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland are part of one continuous mineralized trend (Figure 1).

Kir Vit Exploration. Gatling has commenced drilling the Kir Vit prospect in the area where high-grade surface samples were recovered. Drilling will also explore the large hydrothermal footprint and geophysical targets along the porphyry and conglomerate trends.

Exploration Strategy. Gatling will continue to be aggressive on step out drilling along the CLLB and exploring the Kir Vit zone. The additional meterage for the current drill program will be allocated to further test the Bear deposit's down dip continuity, Fernland mineralization, Cheminis expansion targets and the Kir Vit zone (Figure 2).

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO and President, stated, "This is the second major expansion of our 2019 drill program at the Larder Gold Project and comes as a result of repeated success. Our main focus will be continued, aggressive step out drilling along the 4-kilometer trend to further expand Bear, Cheminis and Fernland and, ultimately, to test our belief that all three deposits are connected. In addition, we will be allocating more holes to test high-grade targets at the new Kir Vit zone."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options authorizing the purchase of 200,000 common shares (the "Options") to a director of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.58 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

