BeMetals Commences Trading On the OTCQB(R) Venture Market And Obtains DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, September 16, 2019 - BeMetals Corp. (“BeMetals” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF) is pleased to announce it has qualified to upgrade to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) in the United States and will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “BMTLF” effective September 16, 2019.

“We are delighted to launch on the OTCQB and provide existing and future U.S. shareholders with an upgraded trading platform,” said John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals. “Given we are advancing the high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver Polymetallic Project in Idaho and our other quality projects, we believe that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and help us expand BeMetals’ investor presence in the United States.”

The OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., requires companies to remain current and compliant in their reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide improved investor confidence through verified information, as well as greater information availability and transparent prices for investors with Real Time Level 2 quotes. United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

BeMetals will continue to trade and build its, already strong, investor base on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under its existing symbol “BMET”.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for its common shares which trade on the OTCQB in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits shares of BeMetals to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC’s automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals' founding Directors include Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, Tom Garagan and John Wilton. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company is advancing both its early stage, tier one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia, and its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, USA. The Company’s growth strategy is led by our strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, its Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of project opportunities to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the international minerals business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and “forward looking information” (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management’s best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the South Mountain and Pangeni projects, and the acquisition of additional base metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreements for the South Mountain Project and/or the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company’s most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

