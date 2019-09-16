Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects New High-Grade Mineralization East and West of Macassa South Mine Complex and Along Amalgamated Break

Drilling east of South Mine Complex (“SMC”) intersects high-grade mineralization 200 metres (“m”) northeast of current resource

º Key intercepts: 111.8 g/t over 2.1 m true width (SMC East)

53.0 g/t over 2.1 m true width (SMC East)

49.2 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Footwall Zone)

New drilling intersects high-grade mineralization 275 m west of existing SMC Mineral Resources (25 m further west of high-grade intersections announced on May 2, 2019)

º Key intercepts: 24.4 g/t over 2.0 m core length (SMC West)

46.5 g/t over 2.0 m core length (SMC West)

17.7 g/t over 2.2 m core length (SMC West)

Drilling on Amalgamated Break continues to yield ore grade intercepts and confirms presence of high-grade zones

º Key intercepts: 108.2 g/t over 3.3 m core length (Amalgamated Break related)

51.3 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated Break related)

20.1 g/t over 5.4 m core length (Amalgamated Break related)

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported new drill results from underground exploration drilling at the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The new results include 71 drill holes (29,207 m) of drilling from the east and west exploration drifts on the 5300-foot level (“5300 Level”) as well as from the 5600 Level Ramp Development (“5600 Ramp”). Results being reported today are from four underground drill rigs focused on three key target areas, the SMC East, SMC West and the Amalgamated Break. Drilling from the 5300 Level and 5600 Ramp will continue throughout the remainder of 2019, with an additional two drill rigs having recently been added to the exploration program.

A total of 41 drill holes for 18,943 m drilled to the east of the SMC from the 5300 Level east exploration drift intersected high-grade mineralization approximately 200 m northeast of the existing Mineral Resource (Figure 2). A total of 16 drill holes for 6,401 m of drilling were completed from the 5300 Level west exploration drift targeting zones west of the SMC as well as in the Lower SMC. Results from this drilling include high-grade intersections up to 275 m west of existing Mineral Resources (see Figure 2) and 25 m further west of high-grade intersections reported in the Company’s news release dated May 2, 2019. An additional 14 drill holes for 3,863 m of drilling were completed from the 5300 Level west exploration drift and the 5600 Ramp targeting the Amalgamated Break and associated hanging wall mineralization (Figure 3). This drilling resulted in new high-grade intersections up to 175 m west of existing SMC Mineral Resources and within previously identified high-potential target areas along the Amalgamated Break (see news release dated May 2, 2019 for more information).

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Today’s results continue to highlight the significant potential we have to grow Mineral Resources at Macassa to the east and west of the SMC, as well as in the Lower SMC. Very importantly, today’s results also include new high-grade intersections along the Amalgamated Break, in two key target areas we identified earlier this year. The results support our view that the Amalgamated Break offers substantial exploration potential and represents a whole new chapter for exploration in the area, given that it extends parallel to the Main and “04” Breaks through the Kirkland Lake gold camp. We will follow up on today’s results over the balance of this year and look to expand our exploration efforts along the Amalgamated Break going forward.”

SMC East

A total of 41 drill holes for 18,943 m of drilling has recently been completed from the 5300 Level east exploration drift targeting the SMC East (Figure 2). The SMC East comprises a shallow dipping (~30 degrees) mineralized horizon including localized high-grade gold bearing quartz veins and/or structural features. Exploration drilling intersected high-grade gold mineralization approximately 200 m northeast of the current resource area, further supporting the potential for resource growth. Key intersections from the new drill results include: 111.8 g/t over 2.1 m true width in Hole 53-3790 (SMC East), 53.0 g/t over 2.1 m true width in Hole 53-3853 (SMC East), 49.2 g/t over 2.0 m core length in Hole 53-3818 (Footwall Zone, true width unknown). Refer to Table 1 for a complete list of drill hole results. Diamond drilling from this current drill platform has been ongoing since Q1 2019 and will continue through the end of the year. Exploration development will be ongoing to the east on 5300 Level for the remainder of 2019 and will continue into 2020 to support further exploration efforts on the SMC East and other targets.

SMC West

A total of 16 drill holes for 6,401 m of drilling has recently been completed from the 5300 Level west exploration drift targeting the SMC West (Figure 3). Results from this drilling include high-grade intersections up to 275 m west of existing Mineral Resources and 25 m further west of high-grade intersections reported in the Company’s news release dated May 2, 2019. The SMC West comprises shallow and steep dipping mineralized zones including localized high-grade gold bearing quartz veins and/or structural features. As drilling continues to extend the mineralized area further west and away from the current Mineral Resource, follow up infill drilling will be required to confirm the geometry of individual zones. As such, true widths have not yet been calculated for assay composites during this phase of the drill program. Drill holes of note in this area include: 46.5 g/t over 2.0 m core length in Hole 53-3784 (true width unknown), 24.4 g/t over 2.0 m core length in Hole 53-3781 (true width unknown) and 17.7 g/t over 2.2 m core length in Hole 53-3752 (true width unknown). Refer to Table 2 for a completed list of drill hole results. Exploration development during the first half of 2019, as well as the excavation of a diamond drill bay an additional 165 m west of the current platform in early Q3, will allow for additional exploration drilling on SMC West targets during the second half of the year.

Amalgamated Break and Hanging Wall

A total of 14 holes for 3,863 m of drilling is being reported from drilling off of the 5300 Level west exploration drift and the 5600 Ramp targeting the Amalgamated Break and South SMC (Figure 3). This early-stage drilling program is focused on mineralization associated with the steeply dipping Amalgamated Break deformation zone. The current phase of the exploration drilling program has been successful in intersecting additional high-grade mineralization within the deformation zone, as well as in localized zones outside of the main deformation zone. Drill holes of note in this area include: 108.2 g/t over 3.3 m core length in Hole 56-735A (true width unknown), 51.3 g/t over 2.0 m core length in Hole 56-749 (true width unknown) and 20.1 g/t over 5.4 m core length in Hole 53-3839 (true width unknown). The shallow dipping SMC is bounded to the south by the Amalgamated Break and the area drilled during this phase occurs where the shallow dipping SMC transitions into the Amalgamated Break. Further drilling and interpretation work are necessary to confirm geometries of individual intercepts. Refer to Table 2 for a completed list of drill hole results. The Amalgamated Break has been largely untested and represents an important emerging exploration target which remains open and represents a highly prospective target area for the addition of new Mineral Resource ounces. Drilling to follow up on the down dip and eastern and western extent of this mineralization will continue throughout 2019.

To view the figures accompanying the press release, please click on the following links:

Figure 1. Mine Plan View – South Mine Complex: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f1224c3-9d54-4813-ba6f-4ea037e534c7

Figure 2. Plan View – SMC East: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa39d1d1-337c-4135-9b07-28f4bfdfc185

Figure 3. West Drilling – Longitudinal View (Looking Northwest): https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef39826d-b8aa-4480-b531-d7a78632c467

2019 Underground Exploration Development



Underground development on the 5300 Level will be ongoing throughout 2019 and is scheduled to include 350 m of advancement to the east and 429 m of advancement to the west, including all track development and the excavation of diamond drill bays. This development is part of an ongoing effort to expand the SMC in all directions and to test for, and define, new target areas.

Two more drills have recently been added to the underground exploration program at Macassa to expedite the current drilling program and test additional areas of the SMC and Amalgamated Break. It is anticipated that exploration drilling will continue with six underground diamond drills for the remainder of the year.

Qualified Person

The Company’s exploration programs at Macassa are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Eric Kallio is the ‘qualified person’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. The drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core samples shipped to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification. Other QA/QC includes the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and the regular re-assaying of pulps and rejects at alternate certified labs. Gold analysis is conducted by fire assay using atomic absorption or gravimetric finish. The laboratory re-assays at least 10% of all samples and additional checks may be run on anomalous values.

Table 1. Complete List of Reported Drill Holes – SMC East

Drill Hole Target COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Hole

Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au_GPT Capped True

Width

(m) 53-3624 SMC EAST 570024 5331723 312 -36 564 273.1 275.1 2.0 4.1 1.8 53-3625 FW 570025 5331723 321 -32 546 482.3 484.3 2.0 4.2 Including 482.8 483.3 0.5 16.3 53-3626 SMC EAST 570026 5331721 327 -66 358 265.0 267.0 2.0 15.2 2.0 Including 265.5 266.9 1.4 21.4 1.4 And FW 317.1 319.1 2.0 8.7 Including 318.4 318.7 0.3 56.8 53-3627 SMC EAST 570026 5331723 337 -42 472 NSV And FW 425.2 427.2 2.0 5.7 Including 425.8 426.3 0.5 24.7 53-3629 SMC EAST 570027 5331722 337 -58 472 263.0 265.0 2.0 9.5 1.9 Including 264.0 264.6 0.6 30.7 0.6 And FW 467.9 469.9 2.0 3.0 53-3738 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 297 -56 549 274.8 278.9 4.1 18.5 4.1 Including 275.1 276.4 1.2 53.0 1.2 53-3739 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 298 -50 564 NSV 53-3740 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 302 -64 533 NSV And FW 453.2 455.2 2.0 4.4 Including 454.4 454.8 0.3 23.6 53-3741 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 308 -54 655 269.7 271.7 2.0 4.1 2.0 Including 270.1 270.5 0.5 17.2 0.5 And 272.9 274.9 2.0 48.8 2.0 Including 274.1 274.9 0.9 114.9 0.9 And FW 583.5 585.5 2.0 9.5 Including 583.7 584.1 0.5 39.6 53-3742 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 308 -47 610 295.0 297.3 2.3 6.1 2.3 53-3743 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 324 -29 844 NSV 53-3790 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 330 -51 442 248.8 251.0 2.2 111.8 102.8 2.1 Including 249.1 249.8 0.7 303.1 274.3 0.6 And 263.2 265.2 2.0 75.9 42.7 1.9 Including 263.3 263.6 0.3 493.4 274.3 0.3 53-3791 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 346 -70 441 276.4 278.9 2.5 6.9 2.4 And 282.3 284.4 2.1 6.5 2.0 Including 282.3 283.1 0.8 15.2 0.7 53-3792 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 342 -62 437 259.0 262.2 3.2 11.6 3.1 And FW 271.0 273.0 2.0 4.4 1.9 And 315.2 317.2 2.0 4.2 Including 316.2 316.7 0.5 17.6 53-3793 570027 5331720 Hole Re-collared - 53-3793A 53-3793A SMC EAST 570027 5331720 0 -69 396 309.9 311.9 2.0 41.0 1.8 Including 310.3 310.9 0.6 112.7 0.5 And FW 348.2 350.5 2.3 12.7 53-3800 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 298 -70 442 319.5 321.7 2.2 19.8 2.2 Including 321.3 321.7 0.4 71.5 0.4 53-3801 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 327 -63 457 299.9 301.9 2.0 8.2 2.0 Including 300.4 301.5 1.0 15.1 1.0 And FW 376.9 379.5 2.6 4.7 53-3802 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 329 -51 457 284.7 286.7 2.0 20.8 1.9 Including 284.7 285.1 0.5 84.2 0.4 And 289.3 291.4 2.1 170.7 63.0 2.0 Including 289.3 289.7 0.5 777.0 274.3 0.4 And 295.4 297.5 2.1 6.2 2.0 Including 295.8 296.3 0.5 24.8 0.4 And 301.4 304.6 3.2 5.5 3.1 53-3809 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 347 -67 366 329.8 333.9 4.1 7.8 3.9 53-3810 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 8 -70 381 NSV 53-3811 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 20 -64 410 NSV 53-3812 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 292 -42 411 301.4 303.7 2.3 59.3 2.3 Including 301.4 301.8 0.3 94.5 0.3 Including 302.6 303.0 0.3 244.9 0.3 53-3813 HW 570168 5331803 286 -50 396 282.1 284.1 2.0 3.2 1.9 And SMC EAST 293.3 295.4 2.0 4.3 1.9 Including 293.5 294.0 0.5 16.0 0.4 And FW 331.0 333.1 2.1 4.3 53-3814 HW 570168 5331803 298 -43 411 111.1 113.1 2.0 39.5 Including 111.2 111.6 0.4 198.9 And SMC EAST 264.7 266.7 2.0 8.0 1.9 Including 265.8 266.4 0.6 23.3 0.6 53-3815 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 320 -41 366 275.7 277.7 2.0 8.0 1.9 Including 275.8 276.2 0.4 36.2 0.4 And 303.0 305.1 2.0 20.2 1.9 53-3816 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 330 -36 381 310.8 312.8 2.0 12.4 1.8 Including 310.8 311.5 0.7 33.8 0.6 53-3817 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 337 -45 366 301.1 303.3 2.2 4.6 2.0 Including 301.1 301.4 0.3 26.2 0.3 And 306.6 308.8 2.1 10.8 1.9 Including 307.5 307.9 0.4 41.5 0.3 53-3818 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 341 -36 610 NSV And FW 382.0 384.0 2.0 49.2 Including 382.8 384.0 1.2 80.3 And 426.8 428.9 2.0 9.0 Including 427.2 427.6 0.5 34.9 53-3819 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 335 -42 594 259.4 261.4 2.0 13.7 1.8 Including 260.0 260.6 0.6 43.9 0.5 53-3820 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 328 -42 573 NSV 53-3830 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 295 -59 396 277.1 279.1 2.0 7.6 2.0 Including 277.4 278.0 0.5 22.9 0.5 And FW 354.2 356.6 2.4 4.8 53-3831 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 320 -60 366 285.3 287.3 2.0 10.9 2.0 Including 286.8 287.3 0.5 39.4 0.5 53-3832 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 333 -70 366 327.8 329.8 2.0 27.8 1.9 Including 328.3 328.8 0.5 120.2 0.4 53-3833 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 333 -55 366 NSV 53-3834 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 343 -62 381 282.7 284.7 2.0 71.8 1.9 Including 283.3 284.0 0.6 235.8 0.6 And 310.2 312.2 2.0 8.4 1.9 Including 310.7 311.6 0.8 16.4 0.8 53-3847 SMC EAST 570027 5331720 341 -39 457 NSV And FW 375.0 377.0 2.0 5.9 Including 375.3 375.8 0.5 23.5 53-3848 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 293 -48 472 NSV 53-3851 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 326 -49 427 297.3 300.4 3.1 10.5 3.0 Including 297.3 297.8 0.5 21.1 0.4 Including 298.9 299.2 0.3 20.7 0.3 Including 300.1 300.4 0.3 38.2 0.3 53-3852 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 324 -35 457 325.6 327.6 2.0 11.2 1.8 Including 326.0 326.3 0.3 72.7 0.3 53-3853 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 338 -39 381 314.1 316.1 2.0 5.3 1.8 Including 314.6 315.0 0.5 13.4 0.4 And 322.6 325.0 2.4 53.0 40.7 2.1 Including 324.7 325.0 0.3 370.0 274.3 0.3 53-3854 SMC EAST 570168 5331803 345 -53 381 312.3 314.9 2.6 8.7 2.4 Including 313.8 314.2 0.5 34.1 0.4 And 322.0 324.0 2.0 6.3 1.9 Including 323.4 324.0 0.6 15.8 0.6 And 329.8 331.9 2.1 39.0 1.9

NSV = No significant value

Cut = cut to 274.3 g/t for SMC East Horizon.

The top cut only applies to SMC East horizon where a statistical cut has been calculated. All other zones remain uncut.





Table 2. Complete List of Reported Drill Holes – SMC West and Amalgamated Break

Drill Hole COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Hole Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 53-3752 568752 5331152 278 -11 594 46.2 48.2 2.0 4.9 And 198.3 200.5 2.2 17.7 And 363.9 365.9 2.0 6.3 Including 363.9 365.3 1.4 9.1 53-3753 568752 5331153 283 -18 518 132.6 134.9 2.3 4.4 And 289.4 291.7 2.3 3.6 And 475.5 477.9 2.4 6.6 53-3754 568752 5331153 286 -21 503 31.6 33.6 2.0 3.0 And 362.3 364.6 2.3 9.1 Including 362.3 363.1 0.8 22.4 And 445.5 447.5 2.0 16.3 Including 446.0 446.7 0.7 45.4 And 474.6 476.6 2.0 15.8 Including 475.6 476.6 0.9 32.7 53-3756 568753 5331153 293 -17 472 291.3 293.3 2.0 4.1 53-3781 568754 5331153 305 -24 457 295.8 297.8 2.0 24.4 Including 296.3 296.7 0.5 106.3 53-3782 568753 5331154 309 -32 457 112.9 115.3 2.4 6.5 53-3783 568753 5331154 309 -20 427 NSV 53-3784 568754 5331154 315 -35 457 365.4 367.4 2.0 46.5 Including 366.4 366.8 0.4 233.7 53-3785 568754 5331154 315 -32 457 305.7 307.8 2.1 4.0 53-3786 568754 5331154 315 -27 457 120.2 122.2 2.0 7.1 Including 121.3 121.7 0.4 34.9 53-3787 568754 5331155 322 -45 457 261.5 264.3 2.7 25.6 53-3788 568754 5331154 86.5 88.5 2.0 4.4 53-3821 568754 5331154 329 -31 146 NSV 53-3822 568754 5331154 345 -28 152 NSV 53-3823 568754 5331154 358 -55 183 NSV 53-3824 568754 5331154 16 -36 183 115.4 118.1 2.7 6.2 56-734 568728 5331341 153 -15 328 157.4 159.4 2.0 4.1 And 189.0 191.0 2.0 4.7 Including 189.0 189.4 0.4 23.8 57-685 569221 5331374 92 -41 168 80.1 82.1 2.0 5.2 57-686A 569221 5331374 103 -47 137 73.0 76.9 3.9 17.7 Including 73.0 73.8 0.8 78.5 53-3837 568754 5331154 87 -56 282 201.6 223.4 21.9 9.9 Including 210.0 221.2 11.2 14.8 Including 214.3 218.1 3.8 25.0 53-3838 568754 5331154 86 -49 274 200.6 203.0 2.4 4.0 53-3839 568754 5331154 100 -57 251 183.9 189.3 5.4 20.1 53-3840 568754 5331154 97 -42 236 NSV 53-3841 568754 5331154 130 -71 251 197.3 199.9 2.7 5.5 53-3842 568754 5331154 131 -55 198 NSV 56-734 568728 5331341 153 -15 328 NSV 56-735 568728 5331341 143 -15 297 Hole Re-collared - 56-735A 56-735A 568728 5331341 143 -15 297 239.6 241.6 2.0 8.3 Including 239.6 240.5 0.9 16.5 And 248.8 252.1 3.3 108.2 Including 248.8 249.2 0.4 746.8 56-736 568728 5331341 140 -8 297 200.4 204.5 4.1 4.8 56-739 568728 5331341 118 -24 351 NSV 56-740 568728 5331341 110 -30 396 NSV 56-742 568728 5331341 113 -25 396 192.2 194.2 2.0 6.9 Including 192.2 192.8 0.6 19.8 And 291.1 293.1 2.0 10.2 Including 291.1 292.0 0.9 22.4 56-749 568438 5331634 112 -42 396 249.3 251.3 2.0 51.3 Including 249.6 249.9 0.3 331.7

NSV = No significant value