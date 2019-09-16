Standard Lithium to Participate at Battery Next Summit in Boulder, CO on September 17, 2019

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 - Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl. Designation: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), announced that its CEO Robert Mintak, will be joining host Sam Jaffe of Cairn ERA and other industry experts at the Battery Next Summit, in Boulder, CO on September 17, 2019. Battery Next is a C-level summit of top battery professionals and investors exploring the issues, solutions and technology advances in advanced battery materials. Mr. Mintak will be participating in a session on next-gen battery supply chain issues.

The purpose of Battery NEXT is to cultivate dialogue about problems, solutions and paths to success in the advanced battery materials market. It’s meant for participants from throughout the supply chain, from technologists to battery manufacturers to investors. In beautiful Boulder, Colorado, attendees from throughout the battery supply chain will engage in focused discussions on important emerging battery technologies, including silicon anode materials, solid electrolytes and flow battery developments.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is a specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US based lithium-brine resources. The Company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage (resource, political, geographic, regulatory & permitting), and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes. The Company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company is currently installing a first-of-its-kind Demonstration Plant that will use the Company’s proprietary technology to selectively extract lithium from LANXESS’ tailbrine. This Demonstration Plant will be used to prove commercial feasibility. The environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium.

The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com.

