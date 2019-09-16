Orsu Metals Identifies the Southwestern Extension of Zone 23 at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

VANCOUVER, September 16, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) (“Orsu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional trenching and drilling results of the 2019 exploration program from the western part of Zone 23 at its Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation.



Highlights:

Mapping of trenches STR19-43, 44, 45 and 46 confirmed Zone 23 extension heading southwest not west-east as previously thought

Trench STR19-46 intercepted multiple closely-spaced gold-mineralized intervals, including 1.94 g/t Au over 4 m and 1.92 g/t Au over 13 m among others, Hole SDH19-84, drilled under the trench STR19-46, intercepted several gold-mineralized intervals to the south of the Inferred resource bodies

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of Orsu commented: “The recognition of the southwestern strike of gold mineralization in new trenches in the west of Zone 23 changes our understanding of its geometry. In combination with new zones identified in drill hole SDH19-84, this provides potential upside for the mineral endowment in this part of the system. Orsu expects that pending assays from the trenches will better constrain the identified strike of mineralization.”

Orsu continues to report results from its ongoing 3500 m drilling and 3000 m trenching program at Sergeevskoe gold project (see press releases May 29, 2019 and July 2, 2019). In 2019, the Company has focused its activity at Peak Klyuchi, Zone 23, and the deep parts of the Intermediate and Kozie domains (Figure 1).

Figure 1. An outline of the 7.6 sq km Sergeevskoe license area with location of principal gold prospects and adjacent Klyuchevskoe open pit. The area of 2017-2019 exploration works is outlined in red.

At Zone 23 West domain (Figure 2), assays for hole SDH19-81 (Table 1), drilled immediately to the west on strike from Zone 23 West, which was not trenched during the 2018 exploration program, returned only short or low-grade gold-mineralized intercepts. Consequently, Orsu drilled southward one hole (SDH19-84) from the central part of Zone 23 West domain to test its southern periphery and excavated four trenches (STR19-43, 44, 45, and 46) to better constrain the strike of gold-mineralized zones. Mapping of new trenches revealed a southwestern rather than west-east strike of individual mineralized zones (Figure 2). This also allows tracing the southern zones of Zone 23 Middle domain to the southwest that extends their strike length by additional 200 m.

Figure 2. Plan view of trenches and drillholes against the background of existing resource zones and proposed new interpretation of strike for mineralization at the Zone 23 West domain.

Figure 3. Cross-section 9155E of Zone 23 West domain, showing position of gold-mineralized intercepts in drillhole SDH19-84 and trench STR19-46 relative to resource zones in drillholes SDH18-63 and SDH18-64. See Figure 2 for the legend.

Table 1. Mineralized intercepts in drillholes SDH19-81 and 84 and trench STR19-46 and STR19-43 at Zone 23 West (above 0.5 g/t Au cut-off).

Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Drillhole

SDH19-81 (291.15 m)

Azimuth 180, Dip 56.2 272.57 274.0 1.5 1.14 1.4 278.6 279.55 0.95 0.84 0.6 Drillhole

SDH19-84 (250.95 m)

Azimuth 180, Dip 55 40.05 41.0 0.95 0.77 0.3 63.9 66.2 2.3 1.52 <0.45 76.05 77.1 1.05 0.53 0.6 92.7 95.35 2.65 0.6 7.38 99.25 101.85 2.6 0.57 2.1 Trench

STR19-46 (274.5 m)

Azimuth 0 50.0 51.6 1.6 1.41 0.7 75.0 80.0 5.0 1.44 1.04 90.0 95.0 5.0 0.68 2.02 101.0 105.0 4.0 1.94 1.23 113.0 117.0 4.0 0.85 1.52 122.0 125.0 3.0 1.79 0.9 132.7 136.0 3.3 0.67 3.3 162.0 175.0 13.0 1.92 5.56 183.0 191.0 8.0 0.83 8.64 200.0 204.0 4.0 0.65 4.69 Trench

STR19-43 (316 m)

Azimuth 0 86.0 88.0 2.0 0.83 1.15 233.0 234.0 1.0 0.53 1.9 240.0 241.0 1.0 0.63 2.4 245.0 260.0 15.0 0.95 13.19 Trench

STR19-44 (95 m)

Azimuth 0 Assays pending Trench

STR19-45 (188 m)

Azimuth 0 Assays pending

Note: All widths are core or channel width. True width is not known at this time but is estimated at ~70%. All assay values are uncut. The above interpretations are based on a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off for compositing of the mineralized intervals, with maximum 2 m core length of 0.3-0.5 g/t Au mineralization included into a mineralized interval. Composited intervals in drill holes are presented uncapped. The assays for some drill holes and trenches are pending.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all channel and drill core samples. Duplicate samples were inserted after every 20 samples. All standard samples were inserted once per 20 samples. Blanks were also inserted once per 20 samples and consisted of the previously assayed barren granitoid rocks.

Samples were submitted directly to the SGS Vostok and ALS laboratories in Chita, Russia, which are both independent from Orsu, for sample preparation and analysis. Analysis for Au is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (“AA”) finish and with a gravimetric finish for samples exceeding 10 g/t Au. Results published are from the gravimetric finish if above 10 g/t Au and from the AA finish if lower than 10 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company’s Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration, Orsu Metals Corp.

Doris Meyer, Corporate Secretary, Orsu Metals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-536-2711 ext 6

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559594/Orsu-Metals-Identifies-the-Southwestern-Extension-of-Zone-23-at-Its-Sergeevskoe-Gold-Project-Russia