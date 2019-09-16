NovoCarbon Corporation Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, September 16, 2019 - Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation (TSXV: GLK.H) (OTC Pink: GLKIF) (FWB: 8GL) ("GLK", "NovoCarbon" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Jay Richardson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Richardson replaces Paul Ferguson who has resigned as CEO. Mr. Ferguson has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue on in that capacity.

Mr. Richardson is a CPA/Chartered Accountant and retired Partner of KPMG (UK) and E&Y (Singapore and Canada) and a Fellow of the Insolvency Practitioners' Association (UK).

In addition to the CEO role, Mr. Jay Richardson will also serve as Chief Financial Officer and has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange NEX.

About NovoCarbon Corporation

Great Lakes Graphite Inc., dba Novocarbon Corporation, is seeking to develop a business in the rapidly expanding graphite market. We seek safe harbour.

