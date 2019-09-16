Bear Creek Mining Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, September 16, 2019 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Alan Hair as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Alan Hair is a mining engineer and senior executive with over 36 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. Mr. Hair is the former President and CEO of HudBay Minerals Inc., a company he joined in 1996 as a senior operations manager and at which he served in a series of progressively senior roles culminating in the position of President and CEO from 2016 to 2019. During his tenure at Hudbay, Mr. Hair oversaw the successful acquisition, construction and development of the Constancia Mine in southern Peru. His areas of expertise span all aspects of mining operations and management including engineering and operations, business development, finance, marketing, environment, health and safety, risk management and legal and regulatory matters. Mr. Hair holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Leeds and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "On behalf of Bear Creek's Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Alan Hair to the Company. Alan has an outstanding breadth and depth of experience and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to our board as Bear Creek continues to grow and develop."

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statement regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Hair to the Company's Board of Directors. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's knowledge of Mr. Hair's experience and reputation and are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

