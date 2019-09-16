Newmont Goldcorp Ranked as Top Gold Miner on DJSI for ESG Performance

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) was ranked as the top global gold mining company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for its leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This represents the 12th consecutive year the Company has been named to the list. Newmont was the first gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the DJSI North America Index every year since 2006.

“Leading environmental, social and governance performance not only helps us manage risk and create value for our stakeholders, it is also an indicator that our business is well-managed and positioned for long-term success,” said Tom Palmer, President. “It is thanks to our employees’ strong commitment to our values that we are able to consistently demonstrate leading sustainability performance in our sector. While we are honored to be included again on the DJSI, we recognize there is always room for improvement and will continue working to drive our performance to higher levels.”

DJSI evaluates companies based on a comprehensive corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) conducted by Swiss-based RobecoSAM, a sustainability asset management, analysis and investment firm. The CSA evaluates 20 financially material sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

The DJSI’s results provide comparable and actionable data that allows investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, while identifying those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability-driven challenges and opportunities.

Newmont Goldcorp ranked in the 100th percentile for leading performance in the following areas:

Economic: corporate governance, risk and crisis management, and materiality

Environmental: management of water-related risks

Social: Labor practices, corporate citizenship, and talent attraction and retention

“We congratulate Newmont Goldcorp for being included in the DJSI World and the DJSI North America indices. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities,” said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. “This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

More information on Newmont Goldcorp’s safety, economic, environmental and social performance can be found in the company's annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine. The report is published as part of Newmont’s ongoing obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals and in accordance with the company’s commitments under the United Nations' Global Compact and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

