South Star Mining Retains CHF Capital Markets

Toronto, ON - TheNewswire - September 16, 2019 - South Star Mining Corp. ('South Star' or 'the Company') (TSXV:STS) today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets ('CHF'), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Richard Pearce, President and CEO of South Star, commented: "We are delighted to be working with Cathy and her team at CHF. Our near-term producing graphite project in mining-friendly Santa Cruz, Brazil, is now ready for the eyes of a broader network of mining-savvy investors and investment advisors. Through face-to-face meetings as well as online presence and engagement, CHF will assist us in achieving STS's near- and long-term goals."

Effective immediately, the services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications, branding and social & digital media is for a fixed term of twelve months ending August 31, 2020. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two months cancellation notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive up to $6,000 per month in fees, and reimbursement of approved expenses. A share option consisting of 150,000 shares priced in the context of the market has been granted. Company options vest quarterly over twelve months and have a five-year term. Upon termination of the services agreement, options will be cancelled after 30 days, as required by the TSXV.

About South Star Mining Corp.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia in the third largest graphite producing region in the world with over 70 years of continuous mining. The Project has at surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards production projected at the end of 2020.

To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarmining.ca.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +1 (314)266-0793 (US)

Ph: +55 (11) 2308-6839 (Brazil)

Email: richard@southstarmining.ca

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Dave McMillan

Chairman

Ph: +1 778-773-4560

Email: davemc@telus.net

Mr. Eric Allison

Director

Ph: +1 203 918-3098

Email:

For more information: https://southstarmining.ca .

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.