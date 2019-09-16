Trenching Program Underway on Historical Gold-Bearing Stockpile at the Providence Group of Gold Mines

TheNewswire - September 16, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a second phase of mechanized trenching and sampling its first of several potential gold-bearing historical stockpiles. The Providence Group of Gold Mines properties are in mining friendly Tuolumne County, California.

The first phase sampling program confirmed that potentially recoverable gold is present in at least one of several old stockpiles recently identified on the old mine site (Refer to Sept 4, 2019 news release).

"The initial phase of stockpile trenching produced very encouraging gold assay results, with the highest assay returning 18.7 g/t gold." stated Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. and Qualified Person at Providence Gold Mines. "This second phase of trenching and aerial surveying will provide the Company a more accurate grade and volume estimation of the material accumulated during previous mine production."

An excavator will be used to dig a series of 20-meter-long, North-South trending trenches situated 10 meters apart Sampling will occur along the base of the trench with individual samples taken over a half a meter, resulting in an average of about two kilograms of material per sample. The trenches will then be deepened by another meter and re-sampled. The Company has planned to take 200 to 250 samples, but this will largely depend on the depth of the stockpile being sampled. The Phase 2 trenches will be dug perpendicular to the trenches dug in the Phase 1 program. About 50 kg of material form each trench will be reserved for future metallurgical testing.

The stockpiles are covered in vegetation and their full size and shape are still unclear. In an effort to delineate the area covered by these stockpiles, the Company has commissioned Aero Geometrics of Vancouver British Columbia to complete an airborne "LIDAR" survey which will produce high resolution 0.5-meter pixel surface images.

"These images will help us distinguish between natural slope angles and man-made ones," said Mr. Ray. "Once we get a better handle on the stockpiles surface area, we can then use ground penetrating radar to determine the depth."

That data will greatly assist in determining the stockpile profile in order to help calculate the volume of material present. In addition, the Lidar data will also produce a very accurate image of the surface expression for further geological and structural interpretation prior to drilling.

The Company is continuing to evaluate the stockpile with the ongoing objective of estimating the overall grade and tonnage and establishing the best recovery methods. It is projected that deeper sections of the Stockpiles may include higher-grade mineralized material from the early stages of the mine's production.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the sample site to the sample preparation facility is continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material is inserted approximately every tenth sample. Samples are transported and tested by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Sparks Nevada, using 30 g lead collection fire assay fusion for total sample digestion with AA finish. All samples assaying over 10 ppm of gold are automatically analyzed by gravimetric method.

Qualified Person

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Providence Mines

The Providence Mines property consists of 6 patented mineral claims and 22 located claims which cover the historical high-grade Providence, Consuelo, Bonita and Mexican Mines. Documentation shows that these mines were profitably worked for many years and were regarded as part of the best mining Camp within the eastern belt of the "Mother Lode" District. It is historically reported that owing to differences between the former owners and their then manager, "the property was shut down in the midst of active and profitable operations." At that time, over 100 years ago, the lower levels of the mines were allowed to flood and remain flooded to this day. The lower eight levels were never reopened. The mines were never explored by modern methods and Providence Gold Mines believes there is significant potential to find additional gold along strike and at depth.

