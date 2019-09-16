Major Drilling Announces Election of Directors

MONCTON, Sept. 16, 2019 - Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: MDI) is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 15, 2019 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) held September 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.



Each of the eight director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation on a vote by show of hands. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the eight director nominees:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Edward J. Breiner 64,552,403 96.41% John Burzynski 55,821,190 83.37% Louis-Pierre Gignac 64,858,791 96.87% Kim Keating 66,928,817 99.96% Denis Larocque 66,659,287 99.56% Janice G. Rennie 66,865,219 99.87% David B. Tennant 66,657,055 99.55% Jo Mark Zurel 66,623,229 99.50%

Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 84%. The Board’s approach to executive compensation received over 96% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received over 95% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR under Major Drilling's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

