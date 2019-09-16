Lincoln Mining Updates Gold Resource Estimate at Pine Grove in Nevada

VANCOUVER, September 16, 2019 - Lincoln Mining Corp. (“Lincoln” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LMG) announces that following a recent review of all available data regarding the Pine Grove Gold Project (the “Property”), including in particular, the results of its most recent surface drill program, it has updated the mineral resource estimate for the Property. The updated resource estimate will be included in the permitting process as the project advances towards production.

The updated mineral resource estimate for the Wheeler and Wilson deposits comprising the Pine Grove Project totals 210,962 ounces gold from 5,888,107 tons at 0.036 ounces/ton Measured and Indicated and 1,324 ounces gold from 43,450 tons at 0.030 ounces/ton Inferred (see table below).

Pine Grove Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate effective September 12, 2019



Notes:

Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resource models were prepared in conformity with The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November, 2003) and are classified per the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014).

The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading the Inferred Mineral Resource to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.

Mineral Resource estimates are reported using a long-term gold price of US$1,400/oz.

Excludes all mineralization that exists outside of the optimized open pits.

The lower cut-off grade of 0.007 ounces per tonne of gold represents material that will be processed using a conventional cyanide heap-leach method and the higher cut-off grade of 0.10 ounces per tonne of gold represents material that will be processed through a mill.

Technical Information

In accordance with CIM Guidance for advanced mineral resource statements, the Mineral Resource estimates set forth in this news release were constrained using open pit optimization algorithms.

In addition, all existing drill hole information and existing underground development information was used to create 3D domains that constrain areas of anomalous gold mineralization. Cross sections and level plan slices were also used to aid with the modeling. Individual units were generally not defined as the drill information is not to this scale, rather, the domains represent areas that have common characteristics. The interpolation was then constrained by these 3D domains to avoid the “spilling over” of grade to areas outside of the interpreted zones. Three main zones with anomalous gold grades exist at both the Wheeler and Wilson deposits and each zone was estimated independently from the other zones to ensure no “over spill” of grade occurred.

For a description of the other key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources set forth in this news release and any known legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate please refer to the current technical report entitled "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Pine Grove Project, Lyon County, Nevada" dated February 4, 2015 prepared by Patricia A. Maloney SME-RM, Douglas W. Willis, CPG, Randall K. Martin, SME-RN, John D. Welsh, PE and Thom Seal, PE.

As the increase in mineral resource does not constitute a material change in relation to the Company, the Company will not file a technical report supporting the updated mineral resource estimate.

QP Statement

Frank Hrdy, P. Geo. (Independent Consultant), a qualified person (“QP”) within the meaning ascribed to that term in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has approved all scientific or technical information in this new release. Mr. Hrdy verified the scientific and technical information in this news release by reviewing the original assay certificates and by independently resampling selected portions of the drill cuttings.

About Lincoln Mining Corp.

Lincoln Mining is a Canadian based precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, namely the Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada and the Oro Cruz Gold Project in California which it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Gold US Corporation and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both Nevada corporations.

