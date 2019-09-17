Great Atlantic Samples Quartz Veins at Golden Promise Gold Property Central Newfoundland

Focused on Exploring Atlantic Canada

VANCOUVER, September 17, 2019 - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has recently located a historic trench and collected rock samples at the reported site of the Gabbro Gold Occurrence within its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The trench bedrock / rubble samples and adjacent area boulder samples, the majority with quartz veins, will be submitted for gold analysis. Historic samples of gabbro with quartz veins from this occurrence include reported assays of 9.145g/t gold and 10.04 g/t gold.

The Gabbro Gold Occurrence is located within the southern region of the Company’s Golden Promise Property. Historic outcrop grab sample of gabbro with quartz veins, collected during 2005 and 2006 at this occurrence, were reported to return 10.04 g/t (grams per tonne) gold and 9.145 g/t gold. Two historic trenches were reported to be excavated at this occurrence during 2009 with samples anomalous in gold reported. Great Atlantic personnel located the larger of the two trenches during early September and collected bedrock grab and rubble grab samples, including samples containing quartz veins. Boulder samples containing quartz veins were also collected in areas adjacent to this trench. The sampling was supervised by a Qualified Person. The samples were transported to a secure location and will be submitted to a certified laboratory for multi-element analysis including gold.

The Golden Promise Gold Property hosts multiple gold bearing quartz veins and is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the Red Indian Line (RIL). The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries in this region of the Exploits Subzone include those of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and Marathon Gold Corp. (TSXV.MOZ) at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp.

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Moosehead Property and Valentine Lake Gold Camp is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.

Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

