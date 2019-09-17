American Manganese Inc. Successfully Completes Initial Test on Final Stage of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant Project

RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant Prepares for Full Stage Testing on Third-Party Cathode Material

SURREY, September 17, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (“AMY” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, has successfully completed an initial test on the final stage (Stage 5) of the RecycLiCoTM pilot plant project on solutions generated from treatment of both NMC and NCA type cathode scraps. Kemetco will continue processing the remainder of test material for further data validation.

Stage 5 testing consisted of a newly developed proprietary process, which focuses on the recovery of battery-grade lithium, reduction of reagent usage and processing steps. Due to the proprietary nature of the technology, American Manganese is not disclosing all testing results. However, based on the success of this stage, the Company expects to file for its third patent in lithium-ion battery recycling. American Manganese Inc. currently holds U.S. Patent No. 10,246,343 and Patent No. 10,308,523 for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology under its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Rocher Manganese Inc.

“Lithium-ion battery recycling is a certainty, and with the growing demand in electric vehicles and portable electronics, American Manganese plans to be a global leader in lithium-ion battery recycling,” said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. “Our patented RecycLiCoTM process would eliminate waste by diverting end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from landfills; reduce mined raw materials by providing recycled materials for the lithium-ion battery supply chain; improve manufacturing costs by recycling cathode scrap for use in future lithium-ion cathode manufacturing, and eliminate carbon emissions with our closed-loop hydrometallurgical process.”

American Manganese first reported high extraction results from stages 1 and 2 of the pilot plant project in its April 11, 2019 news release, followed by the testing of stages 3 and 4, which reported high purity NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) and NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum) cathode material results as disclosed in the July 24, 2019 news release and the August 27, 2019 news release. American Manganese has received cathode materials from third parties, including international battery manufacturers and is preparing for full stage testing in the RecycLiCoTM pilot plant. The Company anticipates an increase in third party interest will extend its pilot plant testing.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559870/American-Manganese-Inc-Successfully-Completes-Initial-Test-on-Final-Stage-of-Lithium-ion-Battery-Recycling-Pilot-Plant-Project