Recommended Share Offer For Acacia Mining plc By Barrick Gold Corporation

Scheme becomes Effective



TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 -- On 19 July 2019, the Boards of Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by Barrick for the ordinary share capital of Acacia that Barrick does not already own (the "Acquisition"), to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The scheme circular was published by Acacia on 12 August 2019 (the "Scheme Document") and the Scheme was approved by the Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting on 3 September 2019.

Acacia and Barrick are pleased to announce that all the Conditions set out in the Scheme Document have been satisfied or waived and the Scheme has today become effective in accordance with its terms. This follows the Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Court Hearing held on 13 September 2019.

Scheme Shareholders on Acacia's register of members at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 September 2019, will be entitled to receive:

For every Scheme Share: 0.168 New Barrick Shares and any Acacia Exploration Properties Special Dividends and any Deferred Cash Consideration Dividends, as described in the Scheme Document.

In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, Barrick shall issue such New Barrick Shares as are required to be issued by it, and shall pay such cash payments as are required to be paid by it, as soon as practicable (and in any event by not later than 1 October 2019).

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.

Suspension and cancellation of listing and trading

The listing of Acacia Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the admission to trading of Acacia Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market were suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 17 September 2019.

It is expected that the listing of Acacia Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the admission to trading of Acacia Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market will each be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 18 September 2019.

A further announcement will be made by Acacia when the admission to listing and admission to trading of Acacia Shares have each been cancelled.

A copy of this announcement will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions.

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP are retained as legal advisers for Barrick.

Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP are retained as legal advisers for Acacia.

