Kutcho Copper Files Project Description and Enters into Environmental Assessment and Permitting Process

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce submission of the final Project Description to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office on Sept. 16, 2019, which initiates the Environmental Assessment process in BC. With the passing of Bill C-69 (Canadian Impact Assessment Act) and associated threshold regulations, the Kutcho Project is not required to undertake a federal environmental assessment.



The Kutcho Project is located within the overlapping Territories of the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations. Kutcho Copper would like to thank the Kaska Dena Nation (as represented by Dease River First Nation) and Tahltan Nation for working collaboratively with the company on preparation of the Project Description, including writing certain sections of the document.

Kutcho Copper President & CEO Vince Sorace notes, “The opportunity to develop and review the Project Description collaboratively with the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations was of utmost importance to the Kutcho Project, and is key to building our relationship with the two Nations. The time and effort they put into this work is greatly appreciated by the Company and we look forward to working together with the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations as the project progresses.”

Chief Manygreyhorses, Chief of the Dease River First Nation states, “The collaborative approach Kutcho Copper has taken with our Nation is appreciated and recognition by the Company of the importance of our input at the early stage of the project will benefit both Kutcho Copper and the nation as the project progresses.”

Chad Day, President of the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) commented, “The Tahltan Nation is encouraged with the early engagement and collaborative process on the Project Description for the Kutcho Project. This approach embodies the spirit and intent of the new Environmental Assessment Legislation in British Columbia, and the Tahltan look forward to working with Kutcho Copper in the future.”

Kutcho Copper currently has exploration agreements signed with both the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations, which include clauses to negotiate Impact Benefit Agreements.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicates”, “opportunity”, “possible” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.