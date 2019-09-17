Power Ore Webinar on Opemiska Drill Results

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders with a webinar presentation on the final results and summary of its recent drill program at the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex.

Shareholders are also encouraged to review Power Ore's September 10, 2019 news release which details the results and conclusions from the drill program.

