Nubian Announces Director Appointment

15:57 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 -  Nubian Resources Ltd. ("Nubian" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NBR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans to the Company's board of directors.  Dr. Jobin-Bevans has 30 years' experience in mineral exploration, mineral processing, and management and administration, with over 17 years public company experience.  He is a current director and Vice President, Exploration for International Prospect Ventures Ltd. and a former director and President & CEO of Treasury Metals Inc.  Dr. Jobin-Bevan has a Ph.D. in Geology, is a registered geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) and was President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from 2010 to 2012. As Principal Geoscientist of Caracle Creek Chile SPA, located in Santiago, Chile, he can provide Nubian with a South American presence, project support and opportunities for new projects.    

Martin Walter, Director and CEO of Nubian stated, "We are very pleased that Scott has agreed to join Nubian's board of directors.  His public company experience and his extensive industry contacts, along with his knowledge of geology, geophysics and South America will be a valuable addition to the Nubian board and to advance Nubian's exploration activities at its Esquilache silver-lead-zinc project located in southern Peru."

In other news, the Company announces that it has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, to directors, management and consultants of the Company an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options.   Each such stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 until September 17, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nubian Resources Ltd.



Contact
Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at 416 389 5692 or martin@nubianr.com.
