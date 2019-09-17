G2 Goldfields Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 - G2 Goldfields Inc., (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its current exploration campaign on the Sandy Lake project in Northwestern Ontario.



The Sandy Lake project is comprised of approximately 125,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. G2 Goldfields holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to 110,000 acres and has the right to earn up to a 70% interest in an additional 15,000 acres, the “W series” of claims.

The Company has previously announced the results from seven new drill holes on September 3, 2019 (Click here for release), including the discovery of a new zone of mineralization in the W3 area. Subsequent to the September 3 release, the Company has completed drilling an additional four holes totalling approximately 750 meters. All new diamond drill holes were completed in the W3 Zone, 1.8 kilometers east of the W1/W2 area (Click here for map).

Regional Reconnaissance Sampling Program

G2 Goldfields has completed reconnaissance sampling in 4 additional areas on the W property. Approximately 170 grab and channel samples have been collected to date, with a strong emphasis on the W5, or Canoxy Zone, located approximately 7 kms. west of current drilling. Historic and current sampling of the W5 area have proven the area to host numerous mineralized banded iron formations (BIF) over significant strike lengths. Assays are pending. The Company is also specifically targeting areas where airborne geophysical data has outlined significant VTEM anomalies.

G2 Goldfields wishes to thank the Chief, Council, and members of the Sandy Lake First Nation for their support and assistance as it continues to build a long term beneficial relationship of economic and community development. The Company is committed to best practices in all aspects of its exploration efforts and strongly supports local employment and partnerships.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Dan Noone (Director of G2 Goldfields Inc.) a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

