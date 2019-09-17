Energold Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report and Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

Trading Symbols: "EGD:TSX.V | EGDFF:US"



VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 - Energold Drilling Corp. ("Energold" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On August 29, 2019, the Company announced that its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019, including the related management discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Required Filings") were not filed by the required filing deadline of August 29, 2019 (the "Filing Deadline").

As previously reported on September 16, 2019, Energold is currently involved in proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA Proceeding"). Energold is required to file bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with NP 12-203 until such time that the CCAA Proceeding is concluded or until the default in making the Required Filings is remedied.

Energold announces today that effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, September 19, 2019, the listing of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") will be transferred from Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the NEX board of the TSXV (the "NEX"). Energold's trading symbol will change from "EGD" to "EGD.H". There will be no change in Energold's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. As of Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company will be subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies. The Company confirms that it currently has three directors: Frederick W. Davidson, James Coleman and Mark Corra.

The Company reports that since its news release of September 16, 2019, there have been no material changes, other than as disclosed herein, regarding the information contained in that news release. Further, there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company confirms that, since its news release of September 16, 2019, there have been no failures by it in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, and the Company intends to file the Required Filings as soon as possible.

