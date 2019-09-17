Stroud Resources Ltd. Announces Reduction of Future Royalty on Its Santo Domingo Silver Property, Mexico

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to reduce the future royalty payable on its Santo Domingo silver property in Jalisco, Mexico (the “Project”).
The royalty has been reduced from 1% to 0.5% of net smelter returns, and the maximum amount has been reduced from USD $2,320,000 to a maximum of USD $1,160,000. Stroud has the right to purchase the remaining Royalty for USD $685,000 at any time prior to September 7, 2021. Stroud paid USD $25,000 and another USD $210,000 is payable upon the Company closing its previously announced private placement financing.
Stroud continues to move its Santo Domingo Project forward and further improve the economic viability of the Project.
About Stroud Resources Ltd. Stroud Resources is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico.
For more information please visit www.stroudsilver.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!